

The main house is constructed of materials worthy of a home built outdoors, with a roof made of wood shake shingles and walls of brick. (Mark Voelker)

An underground home built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and a nuclear attack is on the market near the Las Vegas Strip for $18 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The reinforced concrete bunker sits 26 feet underground and comprises nearly 15,000 square feet of space. This includes a 5,000-square-foot three-bedroom, four-bathroom main house and a separate 450-square-foot one-bedroom guesthouse.

Built in 1978 for Girard B. Henderson, former director of the cosmetics company Avon and a major investor in the company that oversaw Gulfstream aircraft, the property is one of multiple underground homes he had built for his use after Cold War tensions started to rise.

The interior of the main house takes advantage of the five feet of space above the bunker to create vaulted ceilings. (Mark Voelker)

The underground space has an elevator and two staircases between its entrance and the ground level. A steel door with magnetic lock is the main entrance to the bunker, with security gates protecting the other entrances. Dozens of steel posts and I-beams reinforce the thick concrete to ensure protection from impact.



The full-sized kitchen has tiled counter tops and a four-burner stove in the center island. (Mark Voelker)

“If you add up all the posts and links there is about half a mile of steel support,” said listing agent Stephen LaForge with Berkshire Hathaway. “It’s a Faraday cage. It’s really all surrounded by metal.”

Current owners have added repeaters so cellphone reception is available underground.

What appears to be the roof of the bunker is actually a dropped ceiling containing both support beams and an 85-foot-long hallway accessed via the hatch in one of the bathrooms to provide a hiding space.

Fake trees cover the concrete-wrapped steel beams in the living spaces and, in the case of the wood-burning fireplace, a fake tree covers the chimney vent that allows smoke to escape.

After Henderson’s death in 1983, his widow built a small house on the land above the bunker, which is included as part of the property.



The home is hooked up to main water sewer lines to provide fresh water. Wastewater is pumped back up to the sewer level for disposal. (Mark Voelker)

The below-ground space also includes a pool with waterfalls and two Jacuzzis, putting green, dance floor, barbecue area and 1,000 feet of tube lighting in four colors to create lighting effects for different times of day. All the furniture conveys with the sale.