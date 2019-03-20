

The Liz mixed-use development on 14th Street NW between R and Riggs streets and named for Elizabeth Taylor is expected to be completed in June. (Rendering courtesy of Fivesquares Development and Whitman-Walker Health System)

The Liz, a block-long mixed-use development by Fivesquares Development and Whitman-Walker Health System rising on 14th Street NW between R and Riggs streets, is expected to be completed in June. The development, named for actress Elizabeth Taylor, will include 78 apartments, and office and retail space as well as room for cultural activities and outdoor gatherings.

While Taylor is best associated with Hollywood, she had a special impact on Washington, too. Twenty-five years ago, the Elizabeth Taylor Medical Center building of the Whitman-Walker Health System on 14th Street NW opened as a result of her work as an HIV/AIDS activist and donations.

For 40 years, Whitman-Walker has provided health care to underserved populations of the Washington area, including members of the LGBTQ community, people living with or affected by HIV and individuals who cannot pay for health care. The partnership with Fivesquares provides long-term cash flow for Whitman-Walker, which will occupy some of the office space.

Selldorf Architects designed the Liz and incorporated the original Elizabeth Taylor Medical Building and the Belmont Garage in the development. Four floors of the building will house apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom units.

The building will include a mix of market-rate and affordable units, all with floor-to-ceiling windows. Future Green Studios designed the greenery and public landscaping.

