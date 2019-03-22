

Traders works the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, All three major U.S. indices were in a steep decline in early afternoon trading Friday on worries that a recession may finally be on the horizon. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Markets plunged Friday when a closely watched economic measure warned that sluggish global growth could tip the U.S. toward recession.

All three major indexes were in a steep decline in early afternoon trading on worries that a recession may finally be on the horizon after a 10-year bull market and economic expansion.

The Dow Jones industrial Average dropped more than 350 points, about 1.3 percent, when the 10-year Treasury yield fell below the 3-year yield. The so-called “inverted yield curve” is a historic precursor of a recession.

Stocks were having their worst day since Jan. 3.

“It is freaking the stock market because an inverted yield curve has a history of predicting recessions,” said Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research. “However, it is just one of the 10 components of the Index of Leading Economic Indicators, which remains on an uptrend.”

The S&P 500 shed 42 points, or 1.5 percent. The Nasdaq Composite was down more than 150 points, or 1.9 percent, its first drop in six sessions.

Dragging the Dow in late-morning trading were Nike, DowDuPont and Caterpillar. Dow utilities were hitting record, intra-day highs as investors flocked to safety.

Financial services, energy and industrials were the hardest hit sectors in the S&P 500.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury is closely watched in the financial world because many view it as a window on where the economy is headed: up, down or sideways. Yields work inversely to a bond’s price.

When the 10-year yield is lower than the 3-year yield, it tends to signal that people are locking up money longer term because they fear a slowdown in business profits and its accompanying decline in stock prices.

But not all yield-curve inversions signal a recession is in the offing.

The Federal Reserve sensed a slowdown in the last few months, putting interest rates on hold until the U.S. economy adjusts to a more-rapidly decelerating global economy.

“The yield curve inversion, coming quickly after a dramatic ‘about face’ for the Fed, is undermining investor confidence,” said Kristina Hooper, global strategist at Invesco. “At the end of the day, we have to remember that an inverted yield curve doesn’t cause a recession, it’s just a good indicator that one is coming. Investors should not be panicking.”

The American economy is still remarkably healthy. U.S. stock indexes are near all-time highs, unemployment is near a record low, real wages are increasing, interest rates are fueling the economy with cheap money and oil is inexpensive.

But weak manufacturing data out of Germany on Friday showed a third consecutive month of dwindling activity, feeding into investor fears of a worldwide recession. Germany has been the eurozone’s growth engine.

“This morning we got new statistics on a slowing economy, from both U.S. and German, adding to the market concern,” said Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones indices.

The financial services sector was down 2.6 percent Friday — pulling it down 4.7 percent on the week — following dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell on Wednesday.

“Banks have a harder time making money in a low-interest rate environment, so they are getting hit the worst,” Silverblatt said. “They have fixed costs, and without higher interest rates, they have difficulty covering those costs.”