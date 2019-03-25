

The 1,500-square-foot rowhouse at 630 Chaplin St. SE in Washington has a large backyard. (Real Property Metro)

The median sales price for a home rose to $589,000 in February in the District, a number that may cause first-time buyers some heartache if their housing budget is $400,000. However, there are options for house hunters willing to compromise on their wish list. By giving up their preferred home condition, size, neighborhood or access to Metro, buyers are more likely to find something affordable.

For example, the rowhouse at 630 Chaplin St. SE is on the market for $390,000. Annual property taxes are $2,212.

[Three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex in Southeast Washington lists for $399,900]

The rowhouse is a little more than 1,500 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The finished basement includes a bedroom, a den, a full bathroom and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. The upper level has two bedrooms that share a full bathroom.



The updated kitchen in the rowhouse at 630 Chaplin St. SE has stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. (Real Property Metro)

The main level includes an updated kitchen with granite counters, ceramic-tile flooring and stainless-steel appliances, as well as a living and dining room and a powder room. The house doesn’t come with a garage, but it does have a large backyard.

Assigned schools include Plummer Elementary, Sousa Middle and Anacostia High, all rated below-average based on test scores by greatschools.org.

For more information, contact real estate agent Kara Chernet with Long & Foster Real Estate at 202-526-7141.