Tyler Perry’s former Atlanta house is on the market for $21 million. When Perry sold the home to its current owner in 2016 for $17.5 million, it was the highest sale on record for the Atlanta area, according to listing agent Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. The current owner first listed it for sale in June for $25 million and lowered the price in January to $21 million.

Perry — creator of the Madea film franchise and writer of numerous plays, TV shows and several books — has been a prominent figure in entertainment since his film “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” debuted to box office success in 2005. The Madea franchise has grossed in excess of half a billion dollars domestically, according to the Hollywood news site the Wrap.

In 2011, Forbes listed Perry as the highest-paid man in entertainment with an estimated $130 million in earnings. His TV credits include “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” and “The Haves and the Have Nots.” Perry recently moved his production company, Tyler Perry Studios, into the former Fort McPherson Army base in East Point, Ga. The first movie to use the site for filming, according to Perry’s Instagram account, was “Black Panther,” which went on to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time in the United States.



The 34,688-square-foot house has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)

The European-style villa sits on 17 acres with an almost 35,000-square-foot main house that has seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The foyer includes a grand double staircase with marble floors and Corinthian columns.

“This property is the most compelling estate to ever be offered to market in Atlanta,” Mizell said. “The quality of construction, amenity package and extensive grounds are unrivaled in the Southeast.”



The dining room with in-situ wall paintings walks out to the upper balcony and has direct access to the living room. A working fireplace at the center of the room has ornate decorative moldings. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)

The main-level dining room has hand-painted woodland scenes on the walls, a fireplace with fleur-de-lis-style carving and one of the home’s numerous crystal chandeliers.

The lower level takes on a more medieval flair with vaulted ceilings, textured wall paint and golden-hued lighting that gives the appearance of candles. The home theater, spa room, resistance pool and lounge are on the lower level.

A game room with mahogany wet bar, vaulted ceilings and several vintage-style chandeliers is on the upper level.

A balcony running the full length of the back of the house overlooks a landscaped yard with a 70,000-gallon infinity pool and raised tennis courts above an indoor ballroom with catering kitchen.

The home also has a wine cellar, sauna, a generator system that can power the entire estate, guardhouse and staff quarters. An indoor resistance pool installed by the current owner is adjacent to the spa room. On the lower level is a lounge near the home theater. Vaulted ceilings in a textured paint give the appearance of an old cathedral.



The rear view of the house shows the 70,000-gallon infinity pool, covered loggia and balcony that runs the length of the house. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)

Two gated entrances and an advanced security system protect the property.