

The nine-story, mixed-use Perla Condominiums at 810 O St. NW in D.C.'s Shaw will include 66 units ranging from 716 to 1,850 square feet. (Four Points LLC)

While small condo projects of six to 10 units open frequently around the District, land constraints make it much less common to see a new nine-story condo in the heart of a busy neighborhood like Shaw.

Four Points LLC will begin sales April 4 at the Perla Condominiums, a 66-unit building slated to be constructed at 810 O St. NW. The mixed-use building, which will have retail space on the ground floor along Ninth Street NW, is anticipated to be ready for residential occupancy by this fall.

The one-bedroom, one-bedroom-and-den, two-bedroom and two-bedroom-and-den condos will range from 716 to 1,850 square feet and will be priced from the upper $600,000s to $2 million.

The units will have wide-plank white-oak hardwood flooring, kitchen pantries, balconies, laundry rooms and powder rooms. The kitchens will have cream-colored quartz counters, waterfall-edge islands, Italian cabinets and Thermador appliances. The condos also will have floor-to-ceiling windows with mechanical shades, walk-in closets in the master bedroom, a washer and dryer and nine-foot-high ceilings.

Building amenities include a rooftop entertaining space with a fire pit and a demonstration kitchen. The views from the roof include the Washington Monument, Washington National Cathedral and nearby streets in Shaw and Logan Circle. Other amenities include full-time lobby and front desk staff, garage parking, bicycle storage and extra storage for residents.

A sales launch event will be held at Convivial restaurant at 801 O St. NW on April 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. with wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. To attend the sales kickoff event, RSVP at www.PerlaRSVP.com.

Sales will be handled by McWilliams | Ballard.

Buyers can schedule appointments before the sales launch at sales@perladc.com or http://perladc.com/contact/. For more information on Perla, visit www.perladc.com.