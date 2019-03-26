While small condo projects of six to 10 units open frequently around the District, land constraints make it much less common to see a new nine-story condo in the heart of a busy neighborhood like Shaw.
Four Points LLC will begin sales April 4 at the Perla Condominiums, a 66-unit building slated to be constructed at 810 O St. NW. The mixed-use building, which will have retail space on the ground floor along Ninth Street NW, is anticipated to be ready for residential occupancy by this fall.
The one-bedroom, one-bedroom-and-den, two-bedroom and two-bedroom-and-den condos will range from 716 to 1,850 square feet and will be priced from the upper $600,000s to $2 million.
The units will have wide-plank white-oak hardwood flooring, kitchen pantries, balconies, laundry rooms and powder rooms. The kitchens will have cream-colored quartz counters, waterfall-edge islands, Italian cabinets and Thermador appliances. The condos also will have floor-to-ceiling windows with mechanical shades, walk-in closets in the master bedroom, a washer and dryer and nine-foot-high ceilings.
Building amenities include a rooftop entertaining space with a fire pit and a demonstration kitchen. The views from the roof include the Washington Monument, Washington National Cathedral and nearby streets in Shaw and Logan Circle. Other amenities include full-time lobby and front desk staff, garage parking, bicycle storage and extra storage for residents.
A sales launch event will be held at Convivial restaurant at 801 O St. NW on April 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. with wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. To attend the sales kickoff event, RSVP at www.PerlaRSVP.com.
Sales will be handled by McWilliams | Ballard.
Buyers can schedule appointments before the sales launch at sales@perladc.com or http://perladc.com/contact/. For more information on Perla, visit www.perladc.com.