

Rents in the 319-unit Kingston at McLean Crossing in Tysons Corner, Va., will range from $1,955 to $5,215. (LCOR)

The transformation of Tysons Corner into a walkable, transit-oriented neighborhood continues with the opening of Kingston at McLean Crossing by LCOR, a 319-unit apartment complex, which is more than 45 percent leased.

Residents in the two-tower apartment complex at 7480 Birdwood Ave. off Route 123 can walk to the McLean Metro station for Silver Line service, several shops, a grocery store and numerous office parks and employers such as Capital One Financial, Mitre and Northrop Grumman.

The building has a two-story lobby with seating areas, a fireplace and business center. It also has a rooftop terrace with grilling and dining areas. Other amenities include a swimming pool, gardens, library, fitness center with a yoga studio, co-working spaces, golf simulator, dining room with a catering kitchen, pet grooming area and children’s playroom.

A “sky bridge” that connects the towers has seating and a piano.

Kingston at McLean Crossing has mostly one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a handful of three-bedroom units.

The apartments, which range from 570 to 1,932 square feet, rent for $1,955 to $5,215. They have quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances and center islands in the kitchens, high-speed fiber optic Internet and floor-to-ceiling windows.

