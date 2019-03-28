

A billboard in Des Moines promotes the Powerball jackpot, which ultimately swelled to $768.4 million. (Scott McFetridge/AP)

A $768.4 million Powerball jackpot — the third-largest in U.S. lottery history — has been won in Wisconsin.

A single ticket matched all six numbers — 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, plus Powerball 12 — in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket holder (or holders) may choose to take the estimated $768.4 million paid out over the next 29 years or $477 million in cash, Powerball officials said.

“This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin,” the state’s lottery director, Cindy Polzin, said in a news release. “It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin.”

In January 2016, winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split the largest American lottery jackpot ever won — a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot.

The second-largest U.S. jackpot — $1.537 billion in the Mega Millions game — was won in South Carolina in October. Several months later, a woman in Simpsonville, S.C., who elected to remain anonymous, came forward to claim her massive prize, taking the lump sum worth $878 million — the largest jackpot ever paid out to a single winner, lottery officials said.

[She bought her first lottery ticket on her 18th birthday — and now she’s set for life]

The odds of winning Wednesday night’s jackpot were 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Wisconsin Lottery, which is one reason why the jackpot got so big.

Nearly 3 1/2 years ago, your chances of becoming an instant millionaire by playing Powerball were 1 in roughly 175 million.

Tweaks to the game in October 2015 increased the number of total balls, from 59 to 69, from which players need to pick five. It may seem like a modest change, but the odds of winning the jackpot plummeted.

So now it's even harder to strike it rich with Powerball, leading to fewer chances of big payouts, which in turn results in ballooning jackpots: When a drawing is held and there's no winning ticket, the prize pool rolls over — and expands.

In turn, the jackpots become bigger and bigger (and bigger [and bigger]).

Then, you won't believe what happens next.

Media reports and social media posts fuel an ever-increasing prize, Colorado Lottery spokeswoman Kelly Tabor told The Washington Post in 2017, when the Powerball jackpot surged to $758.7 million — at the time, the second-biggest lottery payout in U.S. history.

That payout ballooned as the winning drawing approached because of what Tabor called “jackpot chasers,” the casual lottery players who buy in when the Powerball pot reaches astronomical heights.

“That's really driving up sales right now,” she said at the time.

That’s also how the $1.6 billion amount paid out three ways in January 2016 reached its historic value.

[He returned the orange juice to save money — and picked up a winning $315 million lottery ticket]

It’s also what happened with the Mega Millions lottery, which reached $1.537 billion in October.

That lottery has existed in some form since 1996, but only recently has Mega Millions been shelling out massive jackpots. The lottery officials who run Mega Millions tweaked the rules and odds of the game in 2017 to make jackpots pay out less frequently, spurring their monster growth. Since that change, five of the eight largest Mega Millions jackpots have been paid out.

“Ultimately, these games, they’re all about the jackpots,” Gordon Medenica, Maryland’s lottery and gaming director, told The Post last fall.

Lottery officials had been worried that the relatively smaller but more frequent prizes — a “paltry” $100 million, for instance — would result in “jackpot fatigue,” which is why they tweaked Mega Millions, Medenica told The Post.

Now, the Mega Millions jackpots — like Powerball — grow and grow, creating huge prizes with infrequent payouts.

State lottery commissions have relied on human psychology and the spirit of optimism to fuel sales.

They discovered that when the jackpot grows to an absurdly high figure, even skeptical players will buy tickets — perhaps on a whim at a convenience store or by chipping in a few bucks in an office pool, Medenica said.

The game — played in 44 states, plus the District and the U.S. Virgin Islands — becomes a “cultural phenomenon” somewhere in the $200 million to $400 million range, said Medenica.

When the jackpots flirt with the half-billion-dollar mark, state lotteries don’t even feel the need to advertise, he said.

Here’s how Mega Millions used to work: Players picked five numbers from 1 to 75 and a Mega number from 1 to 15. The odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 258,890,850. Since Mega Millions modified the formula, players now pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and a Mega number of 1 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot are now 1 in 302,575,350.

Reducing the number of balls for the first five numbers increases the chances of winning a smaller prize. But raising the number of Mega Balls makes it harder to win the jackpot. (You still win the big jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.)

The other significant change that helped fuel the jackpot growth was the increase in the Mega Millions ticket price, which doubled to $2.

Lottery officials have said that the changes were in response to demand from players that they wanted to start with a big jackpot and have a better shot at smaller prizes, such as getting your $2 back all the way up to a $1 million payout for matching all five numbers.

Read more:

A jackpot-rigging scandal is forgotten as Powerball fever sweeps the United States

A woman claimed her $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot — and her identity may be a secret forever

Winner of a $560 million Powerball jackpot can keep the money and her secret, judge rules