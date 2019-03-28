

The U.S. economy grew 2.2 percent in the final quarter of last year, the Commerce Department said Thursday, less than the 2.6 percent the government initially estimated and another sign the economy is slowing.

President Trump, however, has focused on how fast the economy grew all of last year. Trump has been touting 3.1 percent growth in 2018.

Officially, the Commerce Department said Thursday the economy grew 2.9 percent last year, slightly below Trump’s claim.

There are two main ways to calculate GDP growth. The White House method is to calculate the change from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018, which is preferred by many economists, including the Federal Reserve. The Commerce Department reported Friday that measure of growth was revised down to 3 percent.

The official government GDP statistic, however, is calculated by comparing how many goods and services were produced in 2017 ($18.6 trillion) with 2017 production ($18.1 trillion). That change is 2.9 percent.

The two measures are typically quite close, and few people beyond data nerds notice the difference. But this has come under more scrutiny since Trump promised 3 percent growth every year for the next decade. Americans are rightly asking: Did he achieve his goal?

By the official government statistic, Trump did not. But most economists are willing to say he did because they think it is valid to look at the 3 percent calculation.

What is perhaps more important is putting growth in a historical context. The 2.9 percent measure is the best since 2015, a robust but not unprecedented growth rate during this recovery.

Trump has been pointing to the 3 percent measure and claiming it is the “best in 14 years.” He says that because it is the best fourth quarter to fourth quarter change in that time frame, but growth also hit 3 percent (or better) several times under President Obama, including during the first quarter of 2015, when it grew 3.8 percent.

Economists are not focused on this political debate. The main takeaway for most experts is that growth is showing clear signs of slowing. The economy grew 4.2 percent in the second quarter of last year, 3.4 percent in the third quarter and a 2.2 percent in the final quarter of the year.

The White House is predicting 3.2 percent growth this year, but most independent forecasters expect it to fall in the 2 to 2.5 percent range. The first quarter is expected to be particularly sluggish because of bad weather in parts of the country and the partial government shutdown.

“In short, growth was revised down a bit, but 2018 was still a good year by recent standards,” wrote Jim O’Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. “We continue to forecast a slowing in real growth to a 2.2 percent pace in 2019."

