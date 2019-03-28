

Wells Fargo's CEO Tim Sloan greets members of Congress before testifying in a House Financial Services Committee earlier this month. REUTERS/Erin Scott (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Wells Fargo announced Thursday that its CEO Tim Sloan will step down immediately as the bank struggles to address years of scandals related to its alleged abuse of customers.

Sloan will be temporarily replaced by C. Allen Parker, who has served as Wells Fargo’s general counsel.

Wells Fargo is still weathering a sustained backlash from its admission two years ago that it had opened millions of sham accounts that customers didn’t want and more recent revelations that it had mistakenly foreclosed on hundreds of customers and improperly repossessed thousands of cars.

Sloan, a 31-year veteran of the company, has spent years apologizing for the bank’s bad behavior and attempting to rebuild its reputation with customers, regulators and lawmakers. He told the House Financial Services Committee recently that the bank had revamped its board, significantly increased its charitable giving and no longer emphasizes sales goals that were blamed for many of the company’s problem. But did little to quiet criticism of the bank.

"It has become apparent to me that our ability to successfully move Wells Fargo forward from here will benefit from a new CEO and fresh perspectives," Sloan said in a statement. "For this reason, I have decided it is best for the Company that I step aside and devote my efforts to supporting an effective transition.”

Sloan's position was made more tenuous recently. A day after a brushing questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Wells Fargo announced that it was increasing Sloan's total compensation to $18.4 million. Of that, $2 million is an “annual incentive award” — in other words, a bonus.

[Wells Fargo CEO gets big raise after being scolded by Congress]

Sloan’s departure is another stunning turn for the San Francisco-based bank, which less than a month ago denied reports that it had reached out to other top financial industry executives about the job.

Wells Fargo is still weathering a sustained backlash from its admission two years ago that it had opened millions of sham accounts that customers didn’t want and more recent revelations that it had mistakenly foreclosed on hundreds of customers and improperly repossessed thousands of cars.

Sloan, a 31-year veteran of the company, has spent years apologizing for the bank’s bad behavior and attempting to rebuild its reputation with customers, regulators and lawmakers. He told the House Financial Services Committee recently that the bank had revamped its board, significantly increased its charitable giving and no longer emphasizes sales goals that were blamed for many of the company’s problem.

"Wells Fargo is a better bank than it was three years ago, and we are working every day to become even better,” Sloan told the committee earlier this month.

[Wells Fargo CEO faces bipartisan scolding, defends bank's reputation]

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) had both repeatedly called for Sloan to step down, arguing the bank's deep problems could not be addressed by someone who had spent more than 30 years as an insider.

Wells Fargo has admitted to various misdeeds over the past two years: opening millions of accounts that customers didn’t want or ask for; improperly repossessing thousands of cars, including from some members of the military; mistakenly foreclosing on hundreds of homeowners; and miscalculating the fees it charges customers.

Wells Fargo's problems have amplified criticism from some Democrats that a decade after the financial crisis many big banks remain too big. The bank has nearly $2 trillion in assets, more than 260,000 employees and 70 million customers. Waters had called for the bank to be broken up.

Even Wells Fargo’s regulators, typically loathe to publicly criticize financial institutions have become wary of the bank’s struggle to contain its problems. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently said it was “disappointed” with Wells Fargo’s progress.

['They destroyed me:' Wells Fargo's mistake forced her to sell her home]