Iceland’s Wow Air announced early Thursday that the budget airline had ceased operations, canceling all its flights and stranding passengers around the world.

In a travel alert signaling the abrupt collapse, Wow Air urged its passengers to look elsewhere to complete their trips, noting that other airlines may offer “so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances.”

Wow Air did not include any details about such fares, but said, “Information on those airlines will be published, when it becomes available.”

In a section of the alert with the heading “What are my rights?” the airline outlined how some passengers may be entitled to compensation for their canceled flights. People who purchased travel insurance or who bought their tickets using a credit card that comes with travel protection may be able to recoup some costs, Wow Air said, but added, “such compensation is often limited.”

The carrier said it may be obligated to compensate passengers in accordance with European regulations. “In case of a bankruptcy, claims should be filed to the administrator / liquidator,” the company said.

On Twitter, stranded passengers expressed their frustration and tagged the airline and other carriers in an apparent efforts to get home.

@wow_air @Icelandair we have to fly back to Amsterdam coming Sunday - are you arranging rescue fares? How can we get back home? #WowAir — patrick kuijf (@kuijfpatrick) March 28, 2019

@wow_air cancels flight to Dublin from Detroit at the last minute, looks like the company has gone bust. Any chance you can accommodate a family of four on @AerLingus out of Chicago or Tornado tomorrow the 28th. You would make this little girl Maeve very happy to see her cousins pic.twitter.com/jMnmWSh6zI — Barrai Omuireagain (@BOmuireagain) March 28, 2019

As of Thursday, the carrier was offering sub-$200 fares from Baltimore, Detroit, New York and Boston.

Last year, Icelandair reached an agreement to buy Wow Air. Both airlines had been struggling in the face of higher oil prices, slowed tourism to Iceland, and competition from rivals that offered direct flights to Europe. But the deal evaporated.

A private equity firm also recently discussed investing in Wow Air, but last week the airline announced the suitor had backed out of the talks. In a last-ditch effort, just a week before Wow Air announced the end of its operations, the company said it had rekindled conversations with Icelandair for a potential takeover, the Financial Times reported.