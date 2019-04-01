

In this March 13, 2019, file photo people work in the flight deck of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for TUI Group parked next to another MAX 8 also designated for TUI at Boeing Co.'s Renton Assembly Plant in Renton, Wash. U.S. prosecutors are looking into the development of Boeing's 737 Max jets, a person briefed on the matter revealed Monday, the same day French aviation investigators concluded there were "clear similarities" in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Max 8 last week and a Lion Air jet in October. (Ted S. Warren, file)

More than five months after a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8 commercial jet went down in Indonesia, the manufacturer is still working on a software fix for the plane’s flight control systems.

The fix and its related pilot training are seen as an important steps towards convincing regulators worldwide that the 737 MAX 8 and 9, which have been grounded for more than two weeks, are safe to fly.

An FAA spokesman said Monday that it expects to receive the final package of software and training updates for review “over the coming weeks," reflecting a delay from its initial timeline. Boeing had initially planned to submit the fix for FAA review last week.

“Time is needed for additional work by Boeing as the result of an ongoing review of the 737 MAX Flight Control System to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues,” an FAA spokesman said Monday in a statement. “Upon receipt, the FAA will subject Boeing’s completed submission to a rigorous safety review. The FAA will not approve the software for installation until the agency is satisfied with the submission.”

A Boeing spokesman emphasized that the company is proceeding carefully to ensure regulators are satisfied.

“We continue to work with the FAA and other regulators on the software update and related training package,” a Boeing spokesman said Monday. “We’re committed to getting it right and will provide updates on timing soon.”

The software changes are meant to account for a new flight control system that is thought to have played a role in two deadly crashes involving 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The FAA grounded the planes on March 14, saying authorities needed to investigate “the possibility of a shared cause” between the two crashes. Although authorities are yet to formally assign blame for either crash, investigators have already concluded that the anti-stalling feature, known as MCAS, was activated in the final minutes of the Ethiopian flight.

[Black box data shows anti-stalling feature was engaged in Ethiopia crash]

Boeing started working on the software fix several months ago and has been testing the new software in updated jets. A Boeing executive speaking on the condition of anonymity said last week that the training component of that update had been “provisionally approved” by regulators. The software component should only take about an hour to implement on individual airplanes, the person said, and can be deployed within a day after the FAA signs off on it.

“We went through a process of developing the software, deploying it, testing it and going back to our requirements...it took this amount of time to get it right,” a Boeing official speaking on the condition of anonymity told reporters at a briefing last Wednesday in Renton, Washington. “We didn’t rush it, because rushing it is the wrong thing to do in a situation like this.”

Even when Boeing completes the software fix, regulators still may not be satisfied. Some may worry that the changes could cause other unintended consequences, experts said.

“Right now, we know what we are worried about,” said R. John Hansman, a professor of aeronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “One of the challenges though is, when you start messing around with software, you have to make sure you haven’t created some other problem or failure.”

[At tense meeting with Boeing executives, pilots fumed about being left in the dark on plane software]

Two former Boeing engineers who worked on automatic flight-control systems for Boeing told the Washington Post that the changes would likely require Boeing to prove that the plane could be handled safely without MCAS, including at landing.

“What if you’re landing without MCAS,” asked one who spoke on condition of anonymity because his job still requires him to interact with Boeing. “Would you have to increase your speed a few knots for safety? Would anything change in an aborted landing procedure?”

Hansman, the MIT professor, said he isn’t reading too much into a delay, for now. “I think they want to get it right, and this now clearly is going to have so much scrutiny around the world”