

U Street in Northwest Washington is one of the most popular destinations for residents and tourists. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

U Street was a cultural mecca in the 1950s and ’60s, when it was thriving with jazz clubs, music halls and theaters. Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and other jazz legends played venues there.

The riots that followed Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination devastated the neighborhood. Development and the opening of the Metro in the past two decades have brought U Street back to its former glory — a place pulsing on Friday and Saturday nights.

The neighborhood is one of the most popular destinations for residents and tourists. If you’re looking for an apartment, there are many options in several price ranges.

There are several newer properties in the area that have all kinds of amenities. The Sonnet is a new apartment building with a rooftop pool, 24-hour concierge, a fitness center and a first-floor residential lounge. Studios range from $2,300 to $2,700 a month. One-bedroom units range from $2,600 to the lower $3,000s. Two-bedroom units range from $5,400 to the low $7,000s.

The Camden Roosevelt is an older building that was a hotel in the 1920s. The property was completely renovated several years ago. It offers a 24-hour concierge, valet parking, a fitness center, a rotating climbing wall and an executive business center, a billiards lounge and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Studios are in the $2,200 to $2,300 range. One-bedroom units range from $2,500 to the $2,700s. Two-bedroom units range from $3,300 to the $3,900s.

14W offers a 24-hour concierge, a rooftop lounge, a fitness center, a club room and a WiFi cafe. Studios start in the low $2,000s. One-bedroom units range from $2,200 to $2,900. Two-bedroom units range from $3,500 to $4,500.

The Harper offers a rooftop lounge, a gym and a business center. Studios range from $1,900 to $2,000. Junior one-bedroom units range from $2,200 to $2,300. One-bedroom units are in the $2,300s. The apartments have well-laid floor plans with an efficient use of space. A great bonus is that the washer and dryer are in the unit, and utilities, except Internet, cable and phone, are included in the rent.

U Street is the center of an eclectic variety of music, arts, dining and entertainment. U Street has always been a great place to see up-and-coming artists and interesting live acts — particularly to such refurbished venues as the Lincoln and Howard theaters. The 9:30 Club, the Velvet Lounge and the Black Cat are just a few places that have been a part of the District’s music scene for years.

Visiting Ben’s Chili Bowl is an absolute must. The institution has been there since 1958. The original Busboys and Poets location on 14th Street is another must-see. Chicken + Whiskey and Le Diplomate are other standout names in D.C. dining.

The Studio Theatre offers dinner and a show. Meridian Hill Park is the largest public park in this part of town. Its 13-basin fountain is the longest in North America, and the grounds are a lovely place for a picnic. You can also find swing-dancing lessons, a Jazzercise class, a drum circle, a soccer game or yoga there, depending on the day.

Trader Joe’s and Yes Organic offer easy shopping options. There is a farmers market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 14th and U streets, where you can find cheeses, fruit, eggs, vegetables, preserves, flowers, pastries, bread and other baked goods from May 12 to Nov. 17.

U Street offers a variety of old and new architectural styles.

Parking spaces are at a premium when even available, ranging from $200 to $250 a month on average. But this walkable community with easy Metro access means you may not need a car.

Nancy Simmons Starrs is founder and president of Apartment Detectives, a D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia apartment-search service.