

Built in 1973, the townhouse condo at 3809 Segundo Pl., Unit A, in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Va., has been remodeled with hardwood flooring, white Shaker-style cabinets, white ice granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. (TruPlace)

In the quest for an affordable house to purchase, buyers need to decide whether location, size or condition matters most. Buyers in Fairfax County, Va., faced a median sales price of $492,500 in February, according to Bright MLS, which can be daunting to those with a maximum budget of $400,000 and a need for several bedrooms.

For some buyers, a condo fits the bill. For example, the townhouse-style condo at 3809 Segundo Pl., Unit A, in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County is priced well below that $400,000 limit at $230,000. The unit has a relatively high condo fee of $511 per month, which includes access to community amenities such as a clubhouse, a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts and a playground. Annual property taxes are $2,238.

The end-unit, townhouse-style condo on Segundo Place in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County is listing for $230,000. (TruPlace)

Built in 1973, the two-level, end-unit condo has 1,300 square feet, including three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The condo has been remodeled with hardwood flooring on the first floor, and white Shaker-style cabinets, white ice granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

The main level also has a living room, a dining room, a laundry room and a powder room. The bathrooms have been updated with 12-by-24-inch tiles, new vanities and new lighting. Other new features include the windows, water heater and heating and air conditioning system. The condo has a carport for one car, extra storage and a fenced patio.

Assigned schools are Mount Vernon Woods Elementary, Whitman Middle and Mount Vernon High, all rated below-average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org.

For more information, contact real estate agent Donna Henshaw with Avery-Hess Realtors at 703-801-9000.