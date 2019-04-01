In the quest for an affordable house to purchase, buyers need to decide whether location, size or condition matters most. Buyers in Fairfax County, Va., faced a median sales price of $492,500 in February, according to Bright MLS, which can be daunting to those with a maximum budget of $400,000 and a need for several bedrooms.
For some buyers, a condo fits the bill. For example, the townhouse-style condo at 3809 Segundo Pl., Unit A, in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County is priced well below that $400,000 limit at $230,000. The unit has a relatively high condo fee of $511 per month, which includes access to community amenities such as a clubhouse, a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts and a playground. Annual property taxes are $2,238.
[Two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Fairfax, Va., lists for $279,900]
Built in 1973, the two-level, end-unit condo has 1,300 square feet, including three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The condo has been remodeled with hardwood flooring on the first floor, and white Shaker-style cabinets, white ice granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.
The main level also has a living room, a dining room, a laundry room and a powder room. The bathrooms have been updated with 12-by-24-inch tiles, new vanities and new lighting. Other new features include the windows, water heater and heating and air conditioning system. The condo has a carport for one car, extra storage and a fenced patio.
Assigned schools are Mount Vernon Woods Elementary, Whitman Middle and Mount Vernon High, all rated below-average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org.
For more information, contact real estate agent Donna Henshaw with Avery-Hess Realtors at 703-801-9000.