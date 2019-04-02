

The 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom Penthouse 3 condo at 1300 Crystal Dr. in Crystal City, Va., is listing for $2 million. (Ted Wiatrak) (BTW images; LLC/BTW images, LLC)

In a possible sign that home prices are set to skyrocket in Crystal City, Va., with the arrival of Amazon’s headquarters, Penthouse 3 at 1300 Crystal Dr. was recently listed for sale at $2 million. The penthouse, an end unit with two levels and a wraparound balcony, was previously sold for just $500,000 back in 1993. Penthouse 1 in the building, a smaller unit, sold for $730,000 in 2018.

Penthouse 3 in the building known as Crystal Gateway has nearly 3,000 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, a study and three bathrooms. The views from the balcony and the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living and dining areas include the Washington Monument and Washington Reagan National Airport.

The living area has a wet bar and a hand-painted mural of the District’s roads, waterways and buildings. In addition to the kitchen and entertaining areas, the first level of the penthouse has a bathroom and a bedroom with glass doors that open onto the balcony.

Upstairs, the master suite has views of the D.C. skyline, a bedroom, a separate sitting room, a marble bathroom and two closets. The study nearby has a fireplace and built-in bookcases. A third bedroom and bathroom are also on this level.

Residents will be able to walk to Amazon’s new headquarters as well as to shops and restaurants. The building has indoor and outdoor pools, a sauna, a fitness center, meeting and party rooms, concierge services and underground access to the Crystal City Metro station.

