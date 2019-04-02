

While lower mortgage rates appear to be boosting mortgage applications and buyer optimism about purchasing a home, low inventory and high prices continue to slow the pace of sales. In February, the number of homes sold in the Washington region declined by 5.7 percent compared to February 2018, according to data from Bright MLS. The decline represents the seventh consecutive month of fewer sales.

Other indicators of a slower housing market include sales volume, which represents the total price of all homes sold, which was down 2.2 percent — nearly $1.5 billion — in February compared to February 2018. New pending sales, which are properties under contract that have yet to go to settlement, were down by 1.6 percent in February compared to February 2018.

Home sellers naturally tend to focus on the price they can get for their property. Prices rose 4.2 percent in the entire area in February 2019 compared to February 2018. But in the District they jumped 10.6 percent. Still, that doesn’t mean sellers can command any price they want. Today’s buyers are somewhat picky and even though the region still remains a seller’s market, individual property condition, staging and pricing compared to the competition are key factors in what a particular seller will realize in appreciation.

A “balanced” market, with buyers and sellers negotiating on a level playing field, is traditionally considered to mean a housing market with about a six-month supply of homes. In other words, it would take about six months for every listed property to sell if no others were put on the market. For the last few years, the limited number of homes for sale in the D.C. region has kept supply to less than two months. Both buyers and sellers have adjusted to what almost seems like the new normal. Buyers expect to compete for homes and sellers may assume they face little competition.

However, in February, the inventory of available single-family detached homes rose by 5.6 percent compared to February 2018. On the other hand, at the same time, the number of townhouses available declined by 2.2 percent and the number of condos declined by 21 percent.

Top priorities for sellers

Whether your neighborhood has too few homes for sale or too many, if you plan to sell, you’ll need hyperlocal insight into market conditions. In addition, you’ll need to focus on two things that you can control about your own listing: the price and condition.

• Showcase your property: Home buyers, particularly younger first-time buyers without a lot of experience maintaining a residence, want to see a move-in ready property. Most people don’t have the time or skill to renovate and many don’t have the money, either.

Buyers (and sellers, too) watch HGTV while they search for a home and have their expectations set by what they see on TV. As a seller, you’ll need to declutter and stage your property like it could be featured on TV. Neutralize your paint colors and depersonalize your home so that buyers can envision themselves there.

• Price correctly for today’s market: Your agent can provide up-to-date information about recent sales in your neighborhood to help you choose a listing price. You also want to look at price points that can make a difference in the number of buyers your property attracts. Pricing your home to end in four zeros is critical. When, for example, you price your property at $400,000, your listing will show up in multiple searches including those for homes priced from $350,000 to $400,000 and for properties priced from $400,000 to $450,000.

If you’re not sure about your price, round down to the nearest 0,000. If you guessed right and you should have been priced a little higher, you could get multiple offers that will push the sales price higher. If you were overly optimistic, the market will give you feedback.

Jon Coile, chairman of Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS (formerly MRIS), writes occasional commentary on the Washington-area housing market.