

Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff shows off characters from Disney and Fox movies during the Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019 at Caesars Palace on April 3 in Las Vegas. The question of combining Fox and Disney film operations remains a thorny one. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS — Alan Horn, head of Walt Disney Studios, couldn’t stop crowing about what could be accomplished now that his company had absorbed Twentieth Century Fox.

“Well, I have to say we’ve put together some sizzle reels in my day but that one just blows me away,” Horn said Wednesday after a clip montage showcasing movies from both studios played at the theater-owner convention CinemaCon. “The storied history and the future represented in that reel — together we will be more than the sum of our parts.”

But Emma Watts, one of the highest-ranking Fox executives to join Disney, couldn’t resist pointing out the underlying weirdness.

“We’ve stood as competitors on this stage for many years,” Watts said, taking the podium just a few minutes after Horn to present her side of the slate. “So it’s a bit of a shock to be here as colleagues.”

Disney formally completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox two weeks ago, bringing into the fold some of the highest-profile movies ever made and a stream of promising titles still in the pipeline, as the presentation at this annual entertainment-business rite Wednesday made clear.

But actually figuring out where Fox fits into Disney’s noisy, crowded ecosystem — the on-the-ground business of combining distinct moviemaking philosophies and personalities — will be far trickier, as the presentation also made clear.

At a large casino-set venue, Disney spotlighted some of its biggest coming bets, offering on-screen teasers to films that will soon take in billions of dollars worldwide to the very theater owners key to that effort. There was a fresh all-hands planning session from the “Avengers: Endgame” team and a lively musical number from Will Smith in the live-action “Aladdin,” a quiet bonding moment for Simba and Mufasa in “The Lion King” and a full 17 minutes of new footage from “Toy Story 4.”

There was also material shown from three Fox releases. Watts, Fox vice chairman and production president, touted them: “Stuber,” an R-rated buddy action-comedy; the latest X-Men movie, “Dark Phoenix”; and a big-budget star-driven spectacle, “Ford v. Ferrari,” which centers on the U.S. automaker’s 1960s fight to beat the Italian giant at the Le Mans auto race.

“It takes us back to a time when we dream the impossible and [try] to make it happen.” Watts said of the final film showcased. “In this time of change for all of us, of new horizons, this is a fitting film to leave with.”

The sheer volume of what the merger has created was felt often.

When Cathleen Taff, Disney’s head of distribution, showed the room logos of some two dozen of the combined company’s coming releases — “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: Episode IX” also among them — the screen overflowed with names, causing the room to titter.

But all that tonnage doesn’t tell of the tension.

Even after significant layoffs, there remains questions about how scores of Fox employees who’ve stayed will fit into areas of marketing, production and publicity, to cover one issue.

Among the biggest Dumbos in the room was the matter of Elizabeth Gabler and her Fox 2000 banner. The label made some of most high-upside movies at Fox, mid-budget dramas and comedies that when they broke out, broke out big.

Some of Gabler’s handiwork, such as “The Devil Wears Prada,” were seen in the opening sizzle reel. But the division was not as fortunate: It was revealed several weeks ago that, contrary to long-held belief, the unit would not be joining Disney after the acquisition.

Tension was also manifest via other absences. At CinemaCon just 11 months ago, Fox presented what would turn out to be its final slate as a nearly century-old company. Executives promoted new movies such as the recently released “Alita: Battle Angel” and wound down with a montage of classic movies and live trumpeters playing the signature, and now suddenly mournful, Fox theme. The studio’s chief, Stacey Snider, gave an impassioned speech on the history of Fox and the future of film in a digitized, Netflixized and, yes, Disney-Foxified world.

Snider was not in evidence Wednesday, having transitioned out of the company several months ago. But some of her successes, notably “Bohemian Rhapsody,” were championed by Disney as among their prized releases of 2018, a display of the Hollywood axiom that if you buy it, you made it.

There are also practical questions. After Taff showed those logos, she admitted, semi-sheepishly, Disney has yet to figure all this out. “A couple of films do share the same release dates,” she said. She promised more “updates” in the weeks ahead.

Maybe most of all, it was unclear where Fox movies would fit in spiritually — whether there would be room for new ones not yet produced. Leaving aside Fox Searchlight, the prestige division Disney has made clear it wants to empower (it paid tribute Wednesday to Searchlight’s many past hits, which include “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The Shape of Water” and “The Favourite”), there was much uncertainty about whether Disney would want much of what the Fox studio does.

After all, any future X-Men films could now be made by those in charge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Ford v. Ferrari,” with Matt Damon and Christian Bale and a lot of sports-cars racing round 1960s Europe, is the kind of expensive, risky original movie Disney’s brand-driven mind-set was created specifically to guard against

And “Stuber,” while different from any movies Disney has and a natural complement to them, may be obsolete for a different reason: R-rated action comedies may simply not be what present-day Disney seeks.

For all the talk about combining legendary companies, actually doing it is another matter. In her remarks, Watts said for all the weirdness, she’s happy about how things turned out for her and her staff.

"It’s clear we’ve been drafted by the best team in the business,” she said.

That may be true. But it remains to be seen how much playing time they’ll get.