

European regulators on Friday accused Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler of conspiring to suppress technology meant to combat harmful automobile emissions. (Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

European regulators on Friday accused BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen of colluding to suppress the development and release of emissions-fighting automobile technology for eight years.

In a statement of objections, the European Commission said the German car giants breached antitrust rules from 2006 to 2014 by conspiring to limit competition on developing emissions-cleaning technology for gas- and diesel-powered passenger cars.

European regulators said the alleged collusion took place during technical meetings known as the “circle of five,” attended by the three automakers and Volkswagen’s Audi and Porsche companies.

Margrethe Vestager, the European Union’s top competition commissioner said: “Companies can cooperate in many ways to improve the quality of their products. However, E.U. competition rules do not allow them to collude on exactly the opposite: not to improve their products, not to compete on quality.”

[Google fined nearly $1.7 billion for ad practices that E.U. says violated antitrust laws]

By participating in a “collusive scheme,” regulators said, the car makers denied consumers the opportunity to buy cars that emit fewer pollutants, despite manufacturers having access to such technology.

In a statement, Daimler said the company is aware of the allegations and is awaiting a formal notification. The company said it is cooperating with the European Commission and “does not expect to receive a fine in this matter.”

BMW said in a news release that “Lawful coordination of industry positions on regulatory framework should not be equated with unlawful cartel agreements."

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the E.U., the statement of objections, which is a formal step in the investigation process, does not determine the outcome of the investigation. The car makers will now have a chance to respond to the suspected violations.

The accusations against the European car makers come just weeks after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Volkswagen for allegedly defrauding investors during the company’s major diesel emissions scandal.

The SEC alleges that Volkswagen raised more than $13 billion from American investors as top executives cheated emissions tests and lied about it. The Wolfsburg, Germany-based automaker has dismissed the allegations and described the agency’s legal challenge as a “piling on” following the company’s emissions woes.

In 2017, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to fraud, obstruction of justice and falsifying statements as part of a settlement with the Justice Department over intentionally cheating on emissions tests for at least six years. The car maker agreed to pay up to $25 billion in the U.S. to owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers.

This is a developing story.