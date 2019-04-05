

Job seekers wait in line to apply for part-time, full-time or seasonal positions at a 2017 job fair in Sweetwater, Fla. (Alan Diaz/AP)

It turns out there really are just three certainties in life: death, taxes and this economic recovery creating about 200,000 jobs per month.

The latest numbers show 196,000 jobs added in March, plus 14,000 more jobs than previously thought in January and February, to bring the average over the past three months up to a healthy 180,000 per month. That’s right in line with the — yes — 202,000 per month we averaged between 2011 and 2018, which is all the more impressive when you consider we would have expected job growth to slow down quite a bit more than that when the unemployment rate is a mere 3.8 percent like it is today. It’s difficult to add jobs, after all, when there aren’t many people looking for them.

More than anything else, it’s this metronomic quality that has defined the recovery. It hasn’t mattered whether there’s been a crisis in Europe, a slowdown in China or a government shutdown here. The economy has chugged along at a pretty even pace the entire time.

But how much longer can this go on? That’s where things get tricky. That we’re still adding so many jobs each month suggests there must be more slack left in the labor market — people who want to work, but maybe aren’t actively looking — based on the unemployment rate.

That’s what wages are telling us, too. Wages increased 0.1 percent in March and are up a relatively modest 3.2 percent in the past year. So they are neither rising nor accelerating in the way we’d expect if we were really running out of workers — the idea being that companies would have to fight over people by paying them more in that situation.

Maybe the best way to tell that we still have room to add more workers is that we still have fewer 25- to 54-year-olds working, in terms of percentages, than we did before the crash.

That said, there are a few tentative signs things might not be so rosy. While it’s true that growth bounced back from the disappointing 33,000 jobs added last month, it might not have been much of a rebound.

Why? Well, the important thing to understand is that the jobs report is made up of two surveys. The first one asks businesses how many positions they have added to get the official jobs number, and the second one asks households how many members are working to figure out the unemployment rate. Usually these figures come pretty close to matching up, but sometimes they don’t — sometimes, they’re not even close. This was one of those times.

While the business survey said we added 196,000 jobs this month, the household survey showed we actually lost 201,000 jobs. It’s the kind of discrepancy that makes one wonder whether the official number overstated growth this month, which — because these things have a way of evening out — might mean we’re in store for some not-so-good reports going forward. In that case, we’d potentially be looking at a few months of 100,000 to 150,000 jobs created monthly, especially as the sugar high from the Trump tax cuts fades, instead of the 150,000 to 200,000 to which we’ve become accustomed.

It would make sense if we did. For one thing, prime-age employment might still be below its pre-crisis level, but it’s not that far below. And wages might not be rising much, but they’re still rising more than they were previously — a sign we are at least getting closer to full employment. So, thanks in part to the Federal Reserve’s wait-and-see approach on further rate hikes, the recovery might be close to reaching the point where it’s not hitting retirement, but rather working half-days.

Or, you know, it might just keep going and going and going. We’ve spent the past four years saying it will slow down eventually, but so far it hasn’t. It’s possible this will all turn out to be just another blip on the way to another year of strong growth.

Maybe we should make that four certainties, then: death, taxes, this economic recovery adding 200,000 jobs per month and people underestimating it.