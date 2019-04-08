

A Pinterest banner hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters).

Pinterest, the networking site where users can discover and share images for cooking, fashion and design, has set an IPO price range that values the company at upward of $9.2 billion, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

The company expects to sell 75 million shares from $15 to $17 apiece, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The initial public offering, expected next week, is slated to raise nearly $1.2 billion.

Though underwriters tend to price IPOs conservatively in the hope shares will exceed the set value after trading begins, Pinterest’s expected range gives the company a lower valuation than it had in 2017. At that time, it was worth an estimated $12 billion.

Pinterest counts more than 250 million monthly active users, and reported annual revenue of more than $755 million in 2018; that’s a nearly 60 percent jump from the year prior. The company is not profitable, but its losses are shrinking, reporting $63 million in net losses for 2018 vs. $130 million in 2017.

The company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PINS.”

Pinterest is among a host of highly anticipated IPOs, testing investors’ appetites as the tech industry faces increasing regulatory scrutiny and as economic experts express fears of a coming downturn.

Two of the most closely watched “unicorns” — tech companies valued at $1 billion or more but privately owned — are Uber and Lyft.

Lyft, the first of the two ride-hailing companies to go public, saw its stock shoot up by nearly 25 percent after it debuted last month at $72. But shares plummeted on its second day of trading and are now slightly above the IPO price of $74. With an IPO valuation of $24 billion, much of the company’s value is tied up in promises to deliver industry-transforming technology. Within five years, Lyft plans to begin offering self-driving trips through its app.

Uber, another transportation company that has amassed tremendous wealth on plans to revolutionize how people get around, is expected to go public in the coming months. As with Lyft and other technology companies known for their staggering revenues and user numbers but lack of profitability, Uber’s market debut will come with increasing demands to narrow losses.

IPOs also are expected this year from Airbnb, WeWork and Palantir.