

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility in Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield at the Empty Quarter in Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. Picture taken May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo (Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters)

Foreign investors are flocking back to Saudi Arabia this week to snap up more than $10 billion of bonds offered by state oil company Aramco, suggesting that Westerners’ snubbing of the kingdom last year after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was short-lived.

Aramco plans to use the money to buy most of a petrochemicals company from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. That will give the fund additional billions to pursue plans to diversify the economy away from oil — a key aim of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

State-owned Aramco, which last week disclosed it is the world’s most profitable company, with $111 billion in net income in 2018, drew high demand for its bond sale, attracting orders far beyond what it was hoping to sell.

But attracting the foreign expertise and investment needed to meet the kingdom’s economic diversification goals won’t prove as easy as drawing foreign investors to a bond sale, Saudi experts said.

“There’s a ton of interest in buying Aramco bonds and owning a piece of Saudi Aramco, or at least its debt,” said Jim Krane, an energy studies fellow at Rice University in Houston. “When it comes to actually moving your personnel to the kingdom and opening a franchise there and being subject to Saudi laws and courts, the enthusiasm is quite a bit lower. There’s a lot of questions about rule of law in Saudi Arabia, especially over the last couple of years,” he said.

Bin Salman, who came to power in June 2017, has promoted the Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing, increase the number of women in the workforce and build a private sector in industries other than energy, such as tourism, tech and entertainment.

One big goal is to ensure employment for Saudi Arabia’s young population in the private sector, and to move workers off the public-sector payroll. More than 60 percent of Saudis are under age 30.

Attracting foreign investors to build factories and establish businesses is crucial to the plan, but so far such investment has been slow to materialize, said Karen Young, a political economist at the American Enterprise Institute who studies the Gulf states.

“It’s been one of the more disappointing aspects so far,” she said.

The brutal killing of Khashoggi by Saudi agents last year helped derail some foreigners’ plans to support Vision 2030. Well-known figures from the U.S. tech industry backed away from a project called NEOM aimed at building a tech and tourism hub in the northwestern corner of the kingdom.

The CIA concluded the crown prince was likely to have ordered the killing, contradicting Saudi government claims that he was not involved.

On Monday, the State Department barred 16 people from the U.S. for their roles in Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last October, including members of bin Salman’s entourage.

Even before Khashoggi’s killing, some of the kingdom’s actions gave foreign investors pause about the country’s stability and commitment to the rule of law, Krane said.

Some foreign investors were alarmed by the crown prince’s rounding up and detention of a host of wealthy Saudis in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel in 2017, in what he characterized as an anti-corruption drive, Krane said.

“There was no due process for that, no transparency, and some incredible allegations of maltreatment,” he said.

The Aramco bond comes after several high-profile bond sales by Middle Eastern governments over the past few years, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which also drew strong demand. The governments have touted the popularity of these sales as a vote of confidence in their economies, but Young called that "misplaced.”

“The reason why investors are so heavy on Gulf issuances is, there’s not much else out there that looks safe and has high credit ratings,” Young said.