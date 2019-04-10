

Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, built for American Airlines, left, and Air Canada are parked at the airport adjacent to a Boeing Co. production facility in Renton, Wash., on April 8. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

A Boeing shareholder has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of covering up safety problems with its 737 Max, the commercial jet at the center of two crashes that killed 346 people.

In court documents filed Tuesday, investor Richard Seeks claims the plane maker “effectively put profitability and growth ahead of airplane safety and honesty.” The suit, which seeks damages for alleged securities fraud violations, said investors suffered economic losses because of Boeing’s omissions. The company’s market value has plunged since an Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed shortly after takeoff on March 10, killing all 157 on board.

[Read the Boeing shareholder lawsuit]

The crash was the second in five months involving the same Boeing model. On Oct. 29, Lion Air Flight 610 went down off Indonesia, killing all 189 passengers and crew members.

Investigators have zeroed in on a new automated anti-stall system known as MCAS as a possible cause of both incidents. A preliminary report on the Ethio­pian Airlines crash indicated that pilots struggled to control the MCAS before the crash.

Last week, Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said it was “apparent” that MCAS had been activated in both crashes after sensors fed the system erroneous information.

The lawsuit is one in a growing list of challenges for the Chicago-based company. Several lawsuits have been brought by victims’ families that allege that the company did not inform pilots about the dangers of MCAS and that it was negligent. The company recently said it would decrease production of the 737 Max from 52 aircraft per month to 42. And aviation officials worldwide have kept the aircraft grounded.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

[Boeing’s 737 Max design contains fingerprints of hundreds of suppliers]

Seeks claims that Boeing’s “false and misleading statements” about the company’s operations, its growth and its safety record inflated its market value. “Boeing, and the passenger airlines, also hid the fact that Boeing withheld necessary safety features from the Boeing 737 MAX unless airlines purchased them as ‘extras’ or ‘optional features’ in order to keep the price down” to compete with Airbus, the lawsuit states.

Seeks said that in early March, he bought 300 Boeing shares and sold them weeks later, losing more than $14,000 in the process. The lawsuit seeks damages for investors who purchased Boeing shares from Jan. 8 to March 21, plus interest, and legal fees.

Muilenburg and chief financial officer Gregory Smith are also named in the lawsuit.

Seeks’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.