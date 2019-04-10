

House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., following a hearing on violations of the Fair Housing Act where she mentioned a 1973 housing discrimination investigation conducted by the Justice Department against Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite)

The leaders of the nation’s largest banks are being hauled into Washington.

On Wednesday, the House Financial Services Committee will hold the first hearing since 2009 with the chief executives of Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and State Street. (Missing from the group will be embattled Wells Fargo, which was pummeled during a separate hearing last month.)

When the committee last held such a hearing, the nation was still reeling from the Great Recession and the bank CEOs were defending having taken billions in taxpayer bailouts. Since then, the banking industry has largely repaid taxpayers and rebounded to record profits.

But the Democratic takeover of the House has sparked new scrutiny of large financial companies. The chief executives are expected to be grilled on the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back banking regulations, whether large banks should be broken up and if the industry is doing enough for low-income borrowers. The bank leaders also are likely to face questions from some Democrats about their financing of gunmakers and private prisons.

The banks will provide a unified message to the committee, according to their prepared testimony: They have learned from the crisis and are financially healthier now.

“Citi had become a smaller, safer, stronger and far less complex company,” Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat will tell the committee, according to his prepared testimony. The 200-year old bank has shed several lines of business to focus on core areas such as retail banking, he said. It is the largest credit card issuer in the world.

“We recognize that rebuilding trust is harder than rebuilding your balance sheet,” Corbat said.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon will tell the committee that the “financial system is substantially safer” since the financial crisis and spotlight the bank’s recent venture into retail banking.

“The financial crisis was an incredibly difficult period for our country and our firm,” according to Solomon’s prepared testimony. But the financial system is stronger, he said. “We are confident that we would withstand a very substantial market shock,” he said.

A day before the hearing, Bank of America announced it would raise the minimum wage for its more than 200,000 employees to $20 an hour by 2021. “At Bank of America, we are committed to ensuring that all employees are compensated equitably and competitively,” according to the prepared remarks by its CEO, Brian Moynihan.

The concern for bankers is that the hearing is merely a preview of the intense scrutiny the industry will undergo in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a fierce critic of the industry, has made executive accountability — including making it easier to jail CEOs — one of the central themes of her presidential campaign.

The CEOs will likely face questions about their growing compensation packages and how they are spending the profits from the corporate tax cut passed by Congress in 2017. Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, made the most last year, $30 million, and the company saved an estimated $2.9 billion from the tax cut, according to data provided by the committee. Dimon is the longest serving CEO of the group and the only one to have shepherded a bank through the financial crisis.

Citigroup’s Corbat made $24.2 million last year and had the highest CEO to median worker pay ratio, 486 to 1. The company saved an estimated $1.8 billion from the tax cut, according to a committee staff report.

Democrats have also been skeptical of the Trump administration’s efforts to roll back post-crisis financial regulations. Large banks have raked up billions in fines for various misdeeds since the crisis and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chair of the Financial Services Committee, has pushed legislation to allow for the break up of big banks.

Some banks have specific potential land mines. Goldman Sachs is facing one of the biggest challenges to its reputation since the global financial crisis after Malaysia filed criminal charges against it. Goldman helped a Malaysian investment fundraise more than $6 billion, nearly half of which was looted. The bank has denied knowing about or participating in the scheme.

Citigroup and Bank of America have also come under fire from Republicans for cutting off some banking services to gunmakers after a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida left 17 dead. Bank of America said it will stop lending to companies that make “military-style firearms” sold to civilians. Citigroup set new restrictions on the sale of firearms by its business customers, including prohibiting their sale to customers who have not passed a background check.

