

John H. Johnson, head of Johnson Publishing Co., sits in his Chicago office. Johnson, Chicago's iconic Johnson Publishing Co., helped change the image of black people portrayed by U.S. media. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Johnson Publishing Company, which launched Ebony and Jet magazines and was once one of the nation’s largest and most successful black-owned businesses, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Its magazines were defined by its photography and articles about African Americans, from doctors to lawyers to celebrities. And they gave visibility to a community and a culture that had generally been overlooked by national magazines and other mainstream media.

"This decision was not easy, nor should it have been,” the company said in a statement. “Johnson Publishing Company is an iconic part of American and African American history since our founding in 1942, and the company’s impact on society cannot be overstated.”

The brand pointed to a number of “factors outside of the company’s control” that led to Tuesday’s filing. The buyer of the company’s media division hadn’t made its required payments. One of the company’s largest retailers fell into bankruptcy. Johnson Publishing’s cosmetics business, Fashion Fair, struggled to keep up with online competitors. And the company had to pay for a recall that stemmed from “quality issues” from one of its manufacturers.

“In short, Johnson Publishing Company was caught in a tidal wave of marketplace changes and business issues which, despite exhaustive efforts, could not be overcome,” the company said.

Ebony and Jet were sold in 2016 to the Texas equity firm, Clear View Group and won’t be affected by the filing. Since the sale, Johnson Publishing has focused on its cosmetics division, Fashion Fair Cosmetics, and its archives.

Ebony debuted in November 1945, pledging to “to mirror the happier side of Negro life — the positive, everyday achievements from Harlem to Hollywood. But when we talk about race as the No. 1 problem of America, we’ll talk turkey,” the Chicago Sun Times reported. Jet came along six years later.

Jet and Ebony regularly reported on African American success stories but also confronted pervasive racism in the United States head on. The Sun Times reported that Ebony’s first issue included an editorial that called for equal employment opportunities after World War II.

“The Negro soldier and sailor want to come home to an America that has wiped out the ‘white supremacy’ practices which meant the downfall of Hitlerism in Germany,” the editorial said. “They want to come home to a United States where a job no longer has a color.”

In 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old boy from Chicago, was abducted, tortured and killed for offending a white woman in Mississippi. His mother, Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley, called Ebony and Jet and urged them to show the world what had been done to her son. Jet published an open-coffin photograph of Till’s body. Historians point to Jet’s publication of that photograph as a focal point in the civil rights movement.

The company’s founder, John H. Johnson, was the grandson of slaves and became the first African American to make the Forbes List of the 400 Richest Americans, NPR reported. Johnson started with a $500 loan borrowed against his mother’s furniture, according to the Chicago Sun Times. His daughter told NPR that in order to buy one of his company’s offices, he brought a white man to be “the face of the purchase.”

“My father proceeded to act like he was just a janitor so he could just walk through the building and take a look at it,” Linda Johnson Rice said at the time.

Johnson, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1996, died in 2005 at age 87. His obituary in the Chicago Sun-Times described him as “the man who turned Ebony into gold.” President Clinton was among the 2,000 mourners at his funeral.

President Obama, then a senator from Illinois, said the pages of Ebony and Jet filled a void. They showed young black men that their fates didn’t hinge on “some menial job or getting involved in crime,” and that “strong, capable black men were out there."

“When I was growing up, basically the only black men on television were criminals or Flip Wilson dressed in drag as a character called Geraldine,” Obama has said.

After Johnson’s death, Rev. Jesse Jackson told the Chicago Tribune that Johnson’s lasting contribution was that he “put a human face on black people.”

He went on: Johnson “gave us our first mirror to see ourselves as a people of dignity, a people with intelligence and beauty.”