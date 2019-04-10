

The entrance of the Walt Disney Company is photographed in Burbank, California on March 20 2019. The company will host an event for Disney+, its new streaming service, potentially disrupting the entertainment business. (ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX)

LOS ANGELES — It’s easy to understand why interest in Disney’s streaming service has swirled since chief executive Robert Iger announced it in 2017.

The company is the dominant entertainment firm of our time, producing and releasing blue-chip content from Marvel to Pixar to Lucasfilm. And after watching Netflix build an empire in part on the back of Disney’s own library, it’s striking back.

On Thursday, the company will hold an investor presentation on its Burbank lot, revealing a host of information about its streaming service. We know some technical details. The service will be called Disney+. It will launch later this year. It will be priced lower than Netflix. And it will focus on high-end brands such as “Star Wars” and “Toy Story” more than on Netflix’s volume business.

What we don’t know are answers to larger questions, such as how it will fit in the larger Disney digital offerings, including ESPN+, and how much it will be able to disrupt the streaming business generally.

Ahead of the presentation on Wednesday, the company announced a number of nonfiction shows. Among them is “Encore!,” in which Kristen Bell reunites cast members of a high-school performance of a musical, and “Marvel’s Hero Project,” which “reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities.”

But these programs are just the tip of the spear. Here are the big issues that will be reckoned with when the company makes its grand unveiling Thursday.

A giant awakens

Here’s one reason this presentation is so noteworthy: It’s unprecedented. A legacy company has not taken on a world that has been dominated by Silicon Valley, not like this.

Sure, there’s Hulu, aggregating the content of the biggest content providers (including Disney) with a sprinkling of new shows. And there’s CBS All Access, which has gone for a piece of the streaming business with its own shows. But a single company bringing everything in-house and soliciting consumers the way Disney is? That’s new.

Does Disney really have the nimbleness and digital savvy to pull it off? Or is it exactly the right move, if entertainment should indeed be dominated by the people who know it best and have done it longest?

Also watching closely, and worth watching: WarnerMedia and Comcast, which are ramping up their own streaming efforts.

Quality tackles quantity

We know Disney doesn’t want to do as much as Netflix, but how much less exactly, and how much is it relying on a few big brands to carry its service? Many people subscribe to Netflix because of the sheer breadth of its offerings—the company throws so much at the wall, and there is something in it for everyone (or, at least, 140 million subscribers worldwide).

Disney is trying a different tack to reach those massive amounts of people: offer just a few things, but make sure it’s the kind of “Star Wars”-ian content everybody wants. Disney+ will be, for instance, the home for all theatrical movies released by Disney (“Captain Marvel,” “The Lion King,” Star Wars: Episode IX,” everything). It will also eventually be the home for its classic film library (still living in other places under current deals).

And there will be original shows, such as “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” the story of a solitary outlaw after the fall of the Empire. Will that kind of quality be enough to combat quantity?

The landscape rumbles

How this will affect the streaming world more broadly is the biggest puzzle hanging out there. Research suggests the typical American subscribes to barely more than two streaming services.

That’s a small target for Disney to hit, what with Netflix already garnering 60 million Americans, Amazon and HBO Now well established and Apple coming in. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post.)

Can Disney, with the help of its new shiny offerings, wean people off one or more of those services? Or, better yet for the industry, can it grow the market and the average number of services to which people subscribe? On Thursday, we’ll begin to learn the odds.