

The rent for the new apartments in the former Meridian Hill Hotel will range from $1,937 to $3,710 a month. (Rendering courtesy of BKV Group)

Millennials may be moving to the District in droves today, but the first wave of young and single people to flood the city came during World War II.

To accommodate demand, the Meridian Hill Hotel was built to house the “government girls” who arrived in the city to fill the abundant clerical positions created as the federal government expanded. Today, the historic building at 2601 16th St. NW has been transformed into modern apartments by Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners. In between, the hotel served as Meridian Hill Hall, a Howard University dorm.

The renovated building retains some of the hotel’s original features, such as the dark green and pale pink marble lobby and the indoor swimming pool. The rooftop deck overlooks Meridian Hill Park and has views of Capitol Hill and the Washington Monument, along with grilling stations, a bar and a games room.

The apartment house, now called âme, which translates to “soul” in French, also has a courtyard with bocce ball, work spaces, a fitness center, a lounge, a pet-grooming space, a bicycle repair station and storage, package lockers and a 24-hour front desk with concierge services.

Residents can walk to the Columbia Heights and U Street Metro stations as well as shops, restaurants and entertainment in Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant, Adams Morgan and U Street neighborhoods.

The apartments, which range from 337 square feet to 1,086 square feet, rent for $1,937 for the smallest studio to $3,710 for a two-bedroom unit with a den. Each apartment has hardwood parquet flooring, in-unit washer-dryers, open kitchens with tile backsplashes, casement-style windows and walk-in closets.

For more information, visit https://www.ameofdc.com/.