

David A. Goodman, president of the Writers Guild of America, speaks during the 2019 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in February. The guild has sued Hollywood's talent agencies in California civil court. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for WGA)

Hollywood’s writers are taking their battle against agents to court.

The Writers Guild of America on Wednesday said it has filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against the Big Four agencies of WME, CAA, ICM and UTA. The suit alleged a breach of fiduciary duty under state law and unfair competition practices under federal law.

The news provided another surreal turn in what has already been a strange time, with some of the most prominent creative people in the world confronting, firing and now suing the people who helped establish their careers.

The dispute stems from the writers’ objection to packaging fees, the practice by which agencies are paid by studios for bringing clients together on a project. The writers are also seeking to force agencies to divest of nascent production divisions, which they say represent a conflict of interest. The agencies maintain that these structures benefit all parties, including writers.

The writers and agents have been without an agreement governing their relationship since one expired last weekend.

The WGA had drafted a code of conduct for agencies that calls for the banning packaging fees, with 95 percent of the guild’s members voting in favor of implementing it. The guild then asked agencies to sign it. The Big Four agencies have refused to do so.

As the agreement expired with the sides far apart last weekend, the WGA called on writers to fire any agent who has not signed the code of conduct. Many have done just that, going public on social media with their actions.

The lawsuit’s eight plaintiffs are some of the more prominent creators in Hollywood, including “The Wire” creator David Simon and “Cold Case” creator Meredith Stiehm. All allege they have been exploited by packaging fees collected by the Big Four.

“Packaging fees create numerous conflicts of interest between writers and the Agencies serving as their agents,” the complaint said, calling the practice one that caused “tremendous harm” to the financial and professional interests of writers.

“The consequences of packaging for television writers have been profound. Despite growing demand for television series, driven in part by the entry of companies like Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook into the production and distribution business, and despite the unprecedented profitability of the entertainment industry as a whole, overscale compensation for writers has been stagnant over the last 15 years,” it said.

At the news conference, Stiehm outlined a situation in which her agents have received nearly as much money as she has for creating “Cold Case,” a number she said was unfair.

Among other remedies, the WGA is seeking for the court to declare packaging fees unlawful, prevent the agencies from collecting future fees and require the agencies make restitution on lost writer revenue caused by those fees.

The lawsuit also cites the Taft-Hartley Act, the federal law passed in 1947. Though often invoked to restrict the power of unions, what is known as the anti-kickback section prohibits “any employer or association of employers to pay, lend, or deliver, or agree to pay, lend, or deliver, any money or other thing of value … to any representative of any of his employees who are employed in an industry affecting commerce.” Lawyers for the WGA say agency packaging fees fall under this ban.

The Association of Talent Agencies, the group that represents the agents, did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

While many experts privately thought a lawsuit was a strong possibility, the quick turns of events was something of a surprise. It comes less than a week after the call to fire agents and at a moment when some thought the sides might be returning to the bargaining table.

Though many writers have said they love their agents and wouldn’t be where they are without them, they believe that the action is necessary, citing the alleged conflict of interest and lowered wages.

Almost no writer has publicly broken ranks with the WGA; Jon Robin Baitz, the decorated playwright and TV creator, is the only known major writer to publicly disagree with the WGA, saying he won’t fire his agent and calling for a new direction at the guild.

The WGA said that writers will continue working during the agency showdown, with new deals able to be negotiated by lawyers and managers. The ATA has argued via its law firm that such a deputizing is a violation of California law.