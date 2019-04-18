

Pinterest will begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange as PINS. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Pinterest is slated to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, after pricing its shares at $19 for a highly anticipated initial public offering. The visual search and recommendation site is the latest Silicon Valley company to hit the public market, and will serve as a test case for investors bracing for a host of highflying tech IPOs this year.

With an IPO price $2 above its expected range, Pinterest is valued at more than $12 billion, slightly above its last private round of funding.

Last week, when Pinterest released a lower-than-expected IPO price, analysts drew attention to the conservative pricing, which may have been set to avoid Lyft’s disappointing debut. After launching at $72 per share in late March, the ride-hailing company’s stock plummeted 12 percent on Day 2 of trading. Lyft has yet been flailing ever since, and closed Wednesday at $59.51.

Tech investors will be watching demand for Pinterest shares closely. The service, which allows users to search and pin online images, will become the latest tech unicorn — start-up with at least a $1 billion valuation — to graduate from private financing. But analysts have questioned whether the recent crop of tech companies can sustain their massive valuations, pointing to their easy access to private capital in recent years and unproven business models.

More than 250 million users a month sign on to Pinterest, which said it brought in more than $755 million in revenue last year. The company is not profitable, but it has narrowed its losses by 51 percent and boosted its sales by 60 percent from 2017 to 2018.

After Pinterest, several more tech companies valued at more than $1 billion are expected to go public, including Uber, Airbnb, WeWork and Palantir. In addition to uncertainty about continuing losses and unjustified valuations, investors will have to contend with the broad trends facing the industry. Tech companies worldwide are facing heightened scrutiny from regulators on issues tied to data privacy, competition and labor. And some economic experts fear a downturn is on the horizon.

Shares will trade under the symbol PINS.