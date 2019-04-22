

Mark Calabria, the new director of the FHFA, is reviewing questions about executive pay at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Calabria is pictured in 2013 testifying on Capitol Hill as director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute; (J. Scott Applewhite)

For years, the chief executives of two giant government controlled companies, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, have operated under a strict constraint – they can’t be paid more than $600,000 a year.

The housing companies may have found a way around that congressionally mandated pay cap. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac created a new job – president – transferring some of the work traditionally done by the CEO to the new positions, according to government investigators. The presidents will be paid more than $3 million each.

That arrangement has been challenged by federal investigators and lawmakers. The companies’ new government regulator, Mark Calabria, said he is “reviewing” the matter. It has raised a thorny question for the Trump administration: How much should executives at government-controlled companies supported by taxpayers be paid?

The Treasury Department was alerted to the new plan late last year but did not raise significant concerns. Executive compensation “is a matter that requires careful consideration given the taxpayers’ ongoing support of both companies,” Craig Phillips, counselor to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, said in an October letter to the company’s regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, obtained by The Washington Post.

“Treasury believes that compensation packages for ... executives should reflect fiscal discipline in light of their conservatorship.”

At Fannie Mae, five executives earned more than $2 million each last year, while four executives at Freddie Mac earned more than $3 million, according to data compiled by Equilar, a research firm. The total amount spent on salaries for the top executives at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac increased 31 percent and 4 percent last year respectively, according to the data.

Fannie Mae declined to comment for this story. Freddie Mac challenged the conclusions of an Inspector General report questioning the arrangement. “Simply put, the facts do not support the report’s conclusions," said the company’s spokesman, Christopher Spina.

Their regulator had also defended the arrangements, telling the FHFA Inspector General, “Many corporations have a president who reports to the CEO and is second-in-command for the organization. Some corporations have more than one president."

But Calabria, who took over as director of FHFA earlier this month after the CEO positions were split, said “We take both our Congressional mandate and our responsibility to protect taxpayer resources very seriously and are currently reviewing the issue.”

The debate comes as the Trump administration has prioritized finding a way to release the companies from a decade of government custody and amid a growing debate around high CEO salaries. For critics of the new pay deals, it is also a reminder that regulators tasked with coming up with rules to rein in Wall Street pay after the global financial crisis have, so far, failed.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac stand as among the last of the unfinished business from the crisis. The companies have been under government conservatorship since 2008 and received more than $100 billion in taxpayer bailouts.

Lawmakers have been slow to develop a plan for their futures, concerned that tinkering with their structure could threaten the availability of a 30-year mortgage. The companies buy mortgages from lenders, then package them into securities to sell to investors. More than half of the country’s mortgages are backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

In the meantime, the housing giants have continued to grapple with just how much to pay their top executives. To be sure, their pay is dwarfed by those at other large financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America where the CEOs made $33 million and $26.5 million respectively last year. And current Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac executives still earn less than their predecessors before the financial crisis when the CEOs each made more than $10 million a year.

In the midst of the crisis, the companies’ regulator cut CEO salaries by more than half to about $4 million, but then struggled to find executives to fill the top jobs, said Jim Lockhart, the former head of FHFA.

Lawmakers also considered requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac executives be paid in line with federal workers, but that was abandoned in favor of just capping the salary of the CEO at $600,000 -- nearly twice the top government salary.

“Six hundred thousand is too low, and maybe the $4 or $5 million we were doing is too high. Maybe there is something in between that,” said Lockhart, a senior fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center and vice chairman of WL Ross, a private equity company.

Running companies of their size and complexity would typically be a career highlight for an ambitious executive. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have $3 trillion and $2 million in assets respectively. But the relatively low salary, lack of rich stock options or even hope for a bonus, make it a tough sell, executive recruiters say. The companies’ CEOs also have little control over the ultimate fates of the housing giants, which is being debated by Congress and regulators, they say.

At $600,000, many qualified CEO candidates would consider the job a “public service,” said Alan Johnson, a compensation expert who consulted with Fannie Mae on pay issues before the crisis. “The job itself, that doesn’t feel like a lot of fun. If something goes wrong, you are going to get blamed,” he said.

That argument has been unconvincing to lawmakers and consumer advocates who say the companies are still benefiting from the backing of U.S. taxpayers. If they run into financial trouble, taxpayers are still on the hook for bailing them out. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have introduced legislation to block the new pay arrangements.

The issue became pressing as both companies faced major turnover last year. Fannie Mae’s longtime chief executive, Tim Mayopoulos, announced he would be stepping down before the end of the year.

While deciding how to replace Mayopoulos, now president of a digital lending company, Fannie’s board came up with a plan: The CEO’s pay would remain $600,000, but they would create a new position, president, and that person would earn more than $3 million a year.

The company’s CEO salary is “more than 90% below” the median for executives as comparable companies, Fannie Mae said in a report to shareholders earlier this year. “Our current level of chief executive officer compensation puts pressure on our ability to attract and retain executive talent,” Fannie said.

Both positions were filled by company insiders. Hugh Frater, who had served on Fannie Mae’s board since 2016 and is also the non-executive chairman of VEREIT, a real estate investment company, was picked to be CEO. David Benson, their chief financial officer, was promoted to president. Less than two months after he was appointed, Fannie Mae proposed increasing his salary 11 percent to $3.6 million, the Inspector General noted.

Fannie Mae is now spending $4.2 million for work that used to be done for $600,000 when it only had a CEO, the Inspector General concluded.

At about the same time, Freddie Mac’s long-time chief executive, Donald Layton, also announced he would be stepping down this summer. It also created a new position, promoting the head one of their largest business unit, David Brickman, to the president’s job, earning $3.25 million. But unlike its sister housing company, Freddie Mac says that when Brickman becomes chief executive in July his pay will fall to $600,000 and the president’s job will disappear.

“Freddie Mac created the position of president to ensure a seamless transition to the role of CEO,” Spina, the spokesman, said in a statement.

Still, the Inspector General has challenged the arrangement. Freddie Mac now spends $3.85 million to pay two people for work that used to be done by one person for $600,000, according to the Inspector General. Both companies are involved in “financial engineering” meant to allow them to “circumvent” the salary cap put in place by Congress, the IG said.