Tesla is investigating video footage that appears to show smoke billowing from a Tesla Model S just moments before it exploded in a Shanghai car park.

The blast was captured in a widely shared video circulating on Chinese media and appears to be the latest incident in which a Tesla spontaneously combusts.

The electric carmaker said in a statement Monday: “We immediately sent a team on-site and we’re supporting local authorities to establish the facts. From what we know now, no one was harmed.”

In June, a Tesla Model S caught fire as its driver was cruising in Los Angeles. The driver’s wife shared video of the car, which was not involved in an accident, according to CNN. The driver had been flagged down to pull over, and the video showed smoke and fire coming from under the car.

In February, a Tesla driver in South Florida was killed after swerving through lanes of traffic and hitting a median and trees before the vehicle burst into flames. According to the Sun-Sentinel, the car’s battery reignited at least three times while the car was in the impound lot.

Tesla, which has more than 500,000 cars on the road, said that its battery-powered vehicles are about 10 times less likely to catch fire than cars fueled by gasoline.

But experts say that battery fires can be harder to extinguish, because the heat builds up in the lithium ion battery systems that power electric vehicles.

Sunday’s incident comes at a sensitive time for the company, which will report quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said in a note to clients Monday that Tesla earnings are expected to be a “train wreck quarter,” owing to weak delivery numbers and the company’s cost trajectory.

Tesla shares dropped more than 8 percent earlier this month, after the company announced lower than expected vehicle deliveries. Ives said the stock continues to remain under pressure as investors worry that Tesla’s lackluster performance will extend into the second half of the year.

In January, Tesla recorded its first back-to-back profitable quarter, and boosted its annual revenue by more than 90 percent from the year prior. But the company’s fourth-quarter profits were lower than expected, and in total, Tesla lost $1 billion in 2018, highlighting lingering criticism about it’s long-term ambitions in an increasingly competitive market.

