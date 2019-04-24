

Occidental Petroleum is making a play for Anadarko Petroleum that values the Houston company at $76 a share, compared with Chevron's $65 offer. (Reed Saxon/AP)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. launched a $38 billion bid to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corp. on Wednesday, threatening to upend the $33 billion deal already on the table with Chevron Corp.

The offer could set off a bidding war for Houston-based Anadarko, whose shale assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin in the southwest United States are prized by both companies.

Occidental chief executive Vicki Hollub contends her company is better suited to partner with Anadarko because of its expertise in exploiting shale assets in the Permian.

“Occidental is a leader in using technological innovation to create value, and we will deploy our expertise to enhance the performance and productivity of Anadarko’s assets not only in the Permian, but globally,” Hollub said in a statement accompanying its announcement Wednesday.

Occidental’s bid values Anadarko at $76 per share, with half the purchase price coming in cash and the rest in Occidental stock. Chevron has said it would pay the equivalent of $65 per share, which includes 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each Anadarko share. Chevron’s cash share is 25 percent of the purchase price.

Anadarko said in a statement Wednesday that it is evaluating Occidental’s bid.

“Anadarko’s board of directors will carefully review Occidental’s proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company’s stockholders,” the statement said. “The Anadarko board has not made any determination as to whether Occidental’s proposal constitutes, or could reasonably be expected to result in, a superior proposal under the terms of the Chevron Merger Agreement.”

The difference in the bids could set off a battle for the company. Chevron’s implied valuation for Anadarko is less than what Anadarko typically would fetch, said oil analyst Stewart Glickman with CFRA Research.

“The deal was relatively cheap for Chevron,” Glickman said. Occidental’s $76 per share offer compared with Chevron’s $65 “is a big difference.”

Analysts said Chevron is a better strategic fit for Anadarko because Chevron’s global assets, such as deep-water drilling and liquefied natural gas, complement Anadarko’s holdings. “But if Chevron does not increase its bid, I don’t think they are going to win,” Glickman said.

Analyst Bill Selesky of Argus Research said Chevron can afford the price push. California-based Chevron is one of the world’s largest petroleum companies, a “super major” with a market capitalization more than four times that of Occidental. It sells $166 billion a year in oil and gas and earned nearly $15 billion in net profit last year.

“Chevron is a powerhouse with a huge amount of resources that can pay a higher premium for Anadarko than Occidental can pay,” Selesky said. “Anadarko’s assets are so valuable and so rare that it would be worth it for Chevron. That’s why I think Chevron does it. It would be a perfect fit.”

Chevron did not respond to a phone call or email on Wednesday. The company reports earnings on Friday, when it may address the Occidental offer.

The Chevron-Anadarko deal includes a 3 percent breakup fee, which would come to about $1 billion.