

Boeing's 737 Max 8 suffered two deadly crashes in a matter of months, the first last October in Indonesia with the death of all 189 people on board and then in Ethiopia on March 10, killing all 157 aboard. (Jason Redmond / AFP)

Boeing reported a drop in earnings and sales Wednesday, as the company acknowledged that concerns over the safety of its 737 Max airplanes are taking a toll on its business.

The aerospace giant said that first-quarter earnings fell 10% to $3.75 per share in the first quarter, their biggest year-over-year decline since late 2017. Sales fell 2% to $22.9 billion.

Perhaps more troubling for investors, Boeing took the unusual step of withdrawing its estimates for future financial results, saying it could not predict future sales while it’s still working to update the software on the 737 Max and get the plane’s safety approved by regulators.

“Due to the uncertainty of the timing and conditions surrounding return to service of the 737 MAX fleet, new guidance will be issued at a future date,” the company said in a press release. “Boeing is making steady progress on the path to final certification for a software update for the 737 MAX, with over 135 test and production flights of the software update complete.”

Boeing is now producing 42 jets a month, but is unable to sell any of them until it gets those approvals. It’s unclear how soon that could happen.

Boeing had said in January it expects free cash flow -- measure of how much cash the company generates after taking out the cost of capital expenditures -- between $17 billion and $17.5 billion this year. The company now declines to say whether it could still reach that goal; analysts at Cowen predict around $12 billion in free cash flow this year.

In another potential impact of the 737 Max crisis, analysts expect Boeing to pause its plan to buy back $18 billion in stock. Boeing has been at the forefront of a recent wave of corporate buying of shares, purchasing about $24 billion in stock buybacks over the past three years -- nearly three-quarters of the company’s free cash flow over that period.

Boeing plans to discuss the results with analysts on a conference call Wednesday morning at 10:30 am eastern time.