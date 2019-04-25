

Robert De Niro is honored during the NAN (National Action Network) Keepers of the Dream Awards at the Sheraton Times Square on April 3 in New York City. De Niro's Tribeca Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night in New York with movies including a teenager's acclaimed debut. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Phillip Youmans, a freshman at New York University, was sitting in his psychology recitation one day in February when a message popped up on his phone.

A drama set in his native Louisiana he made while still in high school had just been accepted to the competition section at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I got the email from the programmers at Tribeca, and I was like ‘this is so dope,’ ” recalled Youmans, as he spoke of his acceptance to the prominent Robert De Niro gathering. “I wasn’t allowed to say anything yet,” the now 19-year-old added. “So I went to the bathroom and just freaked out a little about it.”

Youmans’s story is an example of the creativity that film festivals, particularly the scrappy entity of Tribeca, are showing to find talent at a time when new voices are at a premium. By attempting to break out these voices, Tribeca provides a case study in whether the location-based enterprise that is an American film festival can be relevant in the age of digital media.

And it especially reveals whether an American film festival that is not Sundance can find that relevance.

Founded in downtown Manhattan in the months after Sept. 11, 2001, Tribeca kicked off its 18th edition Wednesday night. Over the 11 days that follow, it will showcase more than 100 new films and scores of TV shows, interactive pieces and panel discussions.

But the festival is often left to fight with the more established Sundance for polished work. So it has looked to carve a place by finding filmmakers it believes will go on to greatness, even if the particular pieces need work. The effort has born fruit — and raised very 2019-era challenges.

Tribeca was the first festival to show the work of “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, the student short “Locks.” It also screened the first feature of an unknown named Damien Chazelle, the musical “Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench."

In an email to The Post, Chazelle, the 2017 directing Oscar winner for “La La Land,” credited the festival with getting him “a manager, my first reviews, and a producer [who] encouraged me to write another musical in the same vein,” referring to “La La.”

But Tribeca has been doubling down on the fresh-voice idea lately. Last year it played “Little Woods,” from Nia DaCosta. DaCosta was an unknown, one of hundreds who’d gone through the Sundance screenwriters lab. “Little Woods” was an abortion-centric Western about two young women struggling in a North Dakota fracking town.

Yet after Sundance opted not to premiere the film, DaCosta came to Tribeca. The movie was acquired by Neon and released last week to warm reaction. DaCosta, who is African American, was heralded as an important new voice. Jordan Peele tapped her to direct “Candyman,” the spiritual sequel to the 1990s horror classic he’s producing.

“I think in many ways it all started at Tribeca — it legitimized our film,” DaCosta said.

Youmans takes the discovery trend one step further.

A student at a New Orleans arts high school, he was working at a beignet shop when he decided to turn a student short into a feature. Youmans, who is a person of color, drew from his experiences growing up in black churches to craft his story, about a woman’s complicated relationship with an alcoholic son and a pastor.

His friend behind the counter, he decided, would be his producer. He received some money from his family and some cash from a crowdfunding campaign. His project caught the eye of NOLA native and “The Wire” star Wendell Pierce. He signed on to play the preacher.

When he was finished, Youmans sent a trailer to Benh Zeitlin, New Orleans-based director of “Beasts of the Southern Wild."

“I just DM-ed him on Instagram because it seemed like something he might like,” Youmans said. Zeitlin did, and agreed to become an executive producer; he also set him up with a manager.

Youmans began blanketing festivals. Tribeca bit.

Cara Cusumano, Tribeca’s director, told The Post that she programmed it because the movie was “an all-around impressive debut rather than just impressive ‘for his age.' ”

Youmans is not the only one at this year’s festival with an eye toward becoming the next DaCosta. Kevin McMullin shot his teen coming-of-age adventure “Low Tide” for $850,000. The film has a decidedly early Spielberg vibe and has been picked up for distribution by “Moonlight” firm A24.)

Without the long tradition of Sundance, principals say Tribeca is freer to experiment.

“Discovery has always been what we’re about,” said Jane Rosenthal, De Niro’s longtime producing partner who founded the festival with him. “We’re always looking for different ways to tell stories, for ways to push the boundaries of storytelling, for people who come from unexpected places.”

Still, for every breakout, there are fistfuls of titles that go unnoticed. And the role of a Tribeca is unclear. It’s either more important than ever (with so much content out there, who can make sense of them without festivals?) or more superfluous than ever (with so many ways to access content, who needs festivals?)

“It’s the paradox of the Internet, which creates freedom by making so much more available but also creates paralysis because there’s more available,” said Jeff Deutchman, Neon’s senior vice president of acquisitions and production. “You need tastemakers and gatekeepers like Tribeca to sort through the clutter.”

Directors see another tension.

“I think if we went to one of the bigger festivals the chances of getting noticed would have been much smaller,” McMullin said. “You can play big here and people will notice.”

But at the same time, he said, “I also believe that no matter where something premieres — or even if it doesn’t premiere anywhere — it finds its way to Netflix or Hulu or other places people will engage with it if it’s good enough.

“A high-quality movie,” he added, “will rise to the top whether it’s at a festival or not.”