Ford Motor is under criminal investigation by the Justice Department over its emissions certification practices, the auto giant disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing.

The inquiry is looking at issues “relating to road load estimations,” including analytical modeling and resistance testing, the company said in its Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Ford clarified that the investigation did not involve the use of defeat devices, the likes of which were used by Volkswagen to disguise emissions readings in millions of vehicles. The German automaker paid nearly $15 billion to settle shareholder claims from the scandal and is now being sued by the SEC on charges of defrauding investors.

Ford voluntarily disclosed the matter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board in February, according to the SEC filing, and the Justice Department subsequently decided to investigate. The Dearborn, Mich.-based auto company said it has notified several other state and federal agencies, and that it is fully cooperating with authorities.

“Because this matter is still in the preliminary stages, we cannot predict the outcome, and we cannot provide assurance that it will not have a material adverse effect on us,” Ford stated in the filing.