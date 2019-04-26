

Researchers embarked on a novel study intent on measuring what a Princeton philosophy professor contends is one of the most salient features of our culture — the ability to play the expert without being one.

Or, as the social scientists put it, to BS.

Research by John Jerram and Nikki Shure of the University College of London, and Phil Parker of Australian Catholic University attempted to measure the pervasiveness of BS in society and identify its most ardent practitioners.

Study participants were asked to assess their knowledge of 16 math topics on a five-point scale ranging from “never heard of it” to “know it well, understand the concept.” Crucially, three of those topics were complete fabrications: “proper numbers,” “subjunctive scaling” and “declarative fractions.” Those who said they were knowledgeable about the fictitious topics were categorized as BSers

Using a data set spanning nine predominantly English-speaking countries, researchers delineated a number of key findings about 21st-century BSing. First, men are much more likely than women to master the art of hyperbole, as are the wealthy relative to the poor or middle class. North Americans, meanwhile, tend to slip into BS more readily than English speakers in other parts of the globe. And if there were a world championship, as a true BSer might appreciate, the title would go to Canada, data show.

The study drew from the Program for International Student Assessment, which is administered to tens of thousands of 15-year-olds worldwide. The test included a background questionnaire that captures demographic information, along with students’ attitudes toward the subjects they study in school. That section of the test included the questions about math knowledge.

The data revealed that boys across all nine countries were significantly more likely than girls to pretend expertise, with the difference between the two working out to nearly half a standard deviation in some countries — a big gap, statistically speaking.

BS gaps between girls and boys (measured in standard deviations from average)

Country Girls Boys Gap England -0.23 0.24 0.48 Ireland -0.23 0.23 0.46 Scotland -0.23 0.21 0.44 Australia -0.21 0.21 0.42 Wales -0.21 0.21 0.42 New Zealand -0.20 0.20 0.40 Northern Ireland -0.18 0.17 0.35 Canada -0.17 0.17 0.34 USA -0.13 0.13 0.25

Interestingly, the gender BS gap in the United States is the smallest among the countries studied, about half the size of the gap in England. Americans are, perhaps, more egalitarian in our exaggerations than our peers across the Atlantic.

There’s also a significant class-based difference, with respondents from the wealthiest households showing a greater proclivity toward BS than those from the poorest. As with gender, however, the gap in the United States is the smallest among the countries surveyed.

BS gaps by economic status (measured in standard deviations from average)

Country Bottom 25% Second 25% Third 25% Top 25% Gap Scotland -0.36 0.08 0.09 0.30 0.65 New Zealand -0.29 0.03 0.09 0.33 0.62 Ireland -0.21 0.07 -0.02 0.23 0.44 Australia -0.18 -0.12 0.02 0.25 0.42 England -0.12 -0.09 0.02 0.17 0.29 Canada -0.13 -0.07 -0.05 0.15 0.28 USA -0.09 0.02 -0.04 0.11 0.20

Finally, a between-country comparison finds that young people in Canada and the United States are the most likely to be BSers overall, with those in Europe being much less likely to engage in such behavior.

Taken as a whole, the results appear to suggest that the countries with the greatest propensity toward bombast also have the smallest variances between groups living within them. In the U.S. and Canada, for instance, there may simply be so much BS going around that everyone ends up partaking in it.

In Europe, where it’s less widespread, the tendency to BS is more confined to males and the wealthy. That may result in less pressure on women and the non-rich to enhance their social standing through pretense.

Average BS scores by country (measured in standard deviations above or below average)

Country Bullshit score Canada 0.298 USA 0.252 Australia 0.179 New Zealand 0.135 England 0.093 Ireland -0.255 Northern Ireland -0.265 Scotland -0.432

The study also found that BSers are more likely to “display overconfidence in their academic prowess and problem-solving skills.” The individuals most likely to claim to be math whizzes, in other words, are also the most likely to claim expertise in subject areas that don’t exist. That finding suggests that people who are particularly boastful of their abilities should be treated with some skepticism.

Nevertheless, the study gives reason to believe there’s a useful life skill to be had here, such as the ability to bluff your way to success. “Being able to bulls--- convincingly may be useful in certain situations (e.g. job interviews, negotiations, grant applications),” the study authors write. That would be a plausible explanation for why kids from wealthy families tend to be more prone to BS: they’re taking cues from their successful parents.

One caveat to consider is that the study subjects were adolescents. Though it seems a good bet to assume that personality traits developed as teens will carry over into adulthood, this study isn’t proof of that.

The authors also point out that their BS measure was narrowly defined and restricted to the realm of mathematics. “Ideally,” they wrote, “future research should try to include a greater number of fake constructs in order to maximize precision of the bullshit scale.”