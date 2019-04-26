

The U.S. economy expanded at a strong 3.2 percent annualized rate from January through March, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday, mainly because of companies beefing up their inventories and a smaller trade deficit, factors that aren’t expected to last.

Better-than-expected growth, the ongoing strength in the job market and fresh stock market highs this week are allaying fears that a recession or severe downturn is on the horizon.

“The economy is not slowing nearly as much as people think,” said Neil Dutta, head of economics at RenMac Research. “A 3.2 percent pace cannot be sustained, but the Federal Reserve and markets have probably cut their growth estimates too far for this year.”

Many economists initially predicted anemic growth at the start of 2019 as the partial government shutdown and a rash of extremely cold weather caused many businesses and consumers to hit the pause button on big purchases, but forecasters raised their estimates to 2.3 percent as it became clear companies were re-stocking their shelves. Growth ended up coming in almost a full percentage point higher than expected, the best start to the year since 2015.

Over half of the strong first quarter growth was driven by a surge in inventories and U.S. exports to other nations. State and local government spending also boosted growth by the biggest amount in three years.

President Trump has vowed he can get the U.S. economy growing at an annual pace of 3 percent — or better. By one growth calculation he achieved that goal last year after the tax cuts and additional government spending spurred more consumer and business spending. Most experts believed growth would come in closer to 2 percent this year, more in line with the Obama years, but estimates are starting to move toward 2.5 percent.

First quarter growth is typically the weakest of the year, but this year is likely to be different, experts say.

After a big buying spree in the winter, companies are unlikely to keep expanding their inventory this spring, meaning second quarter growth could take a hit. The unusual jump in U.S. exports is also likely to be hard to sustain. If the trade deficit widens in the second quarter, that would also be a drag on growth.

Business spending, which the White House said the tax cuts would boost, came in at just 2.7 percent, a relatively weak pace. There’s hope that if Trump ends the trade war with China soon, businesses might be more eager to spend again.

U.S. consumers are likely to be the key factor in whether the economy has a normal, subpar or extraordinary year since consumer spending drives about 70 percent of growth. Americans sharply pulled back in spending at the end of last year but started to buy again in March, a trend that is similar to the past few years when there has been a spring bounce.

“It looks like the Goldilocks scenario of strong growth and benign inflation is still happening, much like the 1990s,” said Dutta, the economist at RenMac Research.

