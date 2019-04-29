

Anadarko agreed to sell itself to Chevron for the equivalent of $65 a share on April 12. Last week, Occidental bid the equivalent of $76 a share. (Richard Drew/AP)

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is reopening acquisition talks with Occidental Petroleum Corp. — two weeks after agreeing to sell itself to Chevron Corp. — setting up a possible faceoff over its prized shale oil assets in the Permian Basin.

“Anadarko’s board of directors, following consultation with its financial and legal advisers, has unanimously determined that the Occidental proposal could reasonably be expected to result in a ‘superior proposal’ as defined in the Chevron Merger Agreement,” the Houston-based company said Monday in a news release.

Though courted by Occidental earlier in the year, Anadarko accepted a $33 billion cash and-stock deal on April 12 in which Chevron would pay the equivalent of $65 per share. But last week, Occidental countered with a $38 billion offer — half in cash and half in Occidental stock, or the equivalent of $76 a share. Chevron’s deal calls for 25 percent cash.

Anadarko said its agreement with Chevron remains in effect, and that there is no guarantee that Occidental’s proposal is better for shareholders. But Monday’s overture begs the question of whether Chevron, which is five times the size of Occidental based on market capitalization, will sweeten its offer.

“We believe our signed agreement with Anadarko provides the best value and the most certainty to Anadarko’s shareholders,” Chevron said in a statement Monday.

Analysts say Chevron is a better strategic fit for Anadarko because Chevron’s global assets, such as deep-water drilling and liquefied natural gas, complement Anadarko’s holdings.

”Anadarko is angling for a better bid from Chevron,” said analyst Stewart Glickman of CFRA Research. “I think Chevron will sweeten their offer a bit, but they don’t have to match Oxy. The strategic fit (with Chevron) . . . just makes more sense. Chevron has a better war chest, better complementary assets. Anadarko probably knows this.”

Analyst Bill Selesky of Argus Research said Anadarko is bound by its responsibility to shareholders to explore Occidental’s latest offer.

“They have to listen to what other potential buyers are saying,” Selesky said. “They have to act in the best interests of their shareholders. This doesn’t surprise me.”