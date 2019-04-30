

A bidding war is breaking out over Anadarko Petroleum, with Occidental making an offer worth $76 per share in cash and stock that is a 20 percent premium to Chevron's $33 billion offer. (Reed Saxon/AP)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has thrown a twist into the bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum with a $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum, which is trying to wrest the Houston-based company and its prized shale assets away from Chevron.

Occidental said Tuesday that Berkshire’s investment is contingent upon Occidental closing its $38 billion deal on Anadarko.

Anadarko accepted a $33 billion cash-and-stock offer from Chevron on April 12 that would have the California-based oil giant pay the equivalent of $65 per share. But Occidental countered last week with the equivalent of $76 a share, half in cash and half in Occidental stock. Chevron’s deal calls for 25 percent cash. On Monday, Anadarko said it would reopen talks with Occidental.

Buffett adds some star power to Occidental, which has come under pressure from some analysts and shareholders who believe the oil company might overextend itself to make the deal happen. Berkshire’s investment could help relieve some of those concerns.

But Pavel Molchanov of Raymond James said he did not view the Berkshire investment as a deal killer for Chevron.

“Everything Warren Buffett does gets outsized attention,” Molchanov said. “But from the actual deal situation perspective, I still think Chevron is more likely to end up as the ‘winner’ of this bidding war. Occidental does not need this $10 billion to get the deal done. It may be perceived as a seal of approval by Buffett. Maybe that will influence the board of Anadarko.”

Chevron, which is one of the largest oil companies in the world and five times the size of Occidental by market capitalization, maintains that it is the better match for Anadarko. “We believe our signed agreement with Anadarko provides the best value and the most certainty to Anadarko’s shareholders,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Under the latest proposal, Berkshire would receive 100,000 shares of Occidental preferred stock with a liquidation value of $100,000 per share, together with a warrant to purchase as much as 80 million shares of Occidental common stock at an exercise price of $62.50 per share.