

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, speaking Tuesday in Brasilia, is a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage and homosexuality who has said that he was "proud to be homophobic."

Delta Air Lines, the Financial Times and Bain & Co. have pulled their sponsorship of an awards dinner honoring Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right firebrand whose rise has been marked by what critics condemn as xenophobic, sexist and homophobic beliefs.

Bolsonaro will be honored by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce on May 14. The dinner, which is to be held at the Marriott Marquis in Manhattan, includes such big-name sponsors and attendees as UnitedHealth Group, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Bank of America, JPMorgan, UBS, Citigroup and other corporate powerhouses.

In a statement, Bain said that the company supports the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce and is resolved to strengthen business ties between the two countries. But to uphold the company’s principles around respect and diversity, and its commitment to the LBGTQ community in Brazil, it chose to withdraw.

Delta and the FT confirmed they had withdrawn their sponsorships but did not provide further comment to The Post. JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment. Other event sponsors and attendees did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Credit Suisse, one of the event sponsors, told CNBC that “like other major banks who operate in Brazil, [the bank] has taken a table at this year’s event, as we have for the past 15 years.”

Bolsonaro — to his delight — has been dubbed the “Trump of the Tropics” and said on a recent visit to Washington that he and President Trump “do have a great deal of shared values.” He campaigned on populist messages, stoking fear around crime and corruption and, like Trump, often turns to Twitter to target his foes. Like his friend in the Oval Office, Bolsonaro slams media coverage he doesn’t like as “fake news.”

“They say he’s the Donald Trump of South America,” Trump said in January. “Do you believe that? And he’s happy with that. If he wasn’t, I wouldn’t like the country so much. But I like him.”

The Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Person of the Years Award Gala attracts more than 1,000 leaders from the worlds of finance and diplomacy, according to the chamber’s website. In its description of Bolsonaro, the site says that he’s known for “defending the rights of active and inactive military and pensioners,” as well as advocating for “the importance of Christian values ​​and family.”

During his campaign, Bolsonaro said he would rather have “a dead son than a gay one.” He also defended Brazil’s former military dictatorship, described Nazism as a leftist creed and said that people could “forgive” the perpetrators of the Holocaust. In an interview with Fox News, he said “the vast majority of immigrants do not have good intentions.” And he drew swift consternation after tweeting a sexually explicit video of a man touching himself.

The chamber dinner isn’t the first time corporate leaders have been scrutinized for their ties to the Brazilian leader. At this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, the chief executives of Apple and Microsoft — Tim Cook and Satya Nadella — were seated alongside Bolsonaro at a dinner table.

The seating arrangement raised eyebrows because both Cook and Nadella have been outspoken about equality in the workplace, while Bolsonaro has said he wouldn’t employ or pay women equally to men. Cook, who came out in 2014, also has advocated for LGBTQ rights in the workplace.

Even the location for the awards dinner venue has been a point of contention. The event was supposed to be held at The American Museum of Natural History’s Hall of Ocean Life. But environmental and LGBTQ groups critical of Bolsonaro’s record pushed the museum to back out, CNBC reported.

Marriott did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a statement to CNBC, the hotelier said, “We are required by law to accept business even if it conflicts with our values. Acceptance of business does not indicate support, or endorsement of any group or individual.”

Marriott’s chief executive, Arne Sorenson, has long supported LGBTQ protections. He joined a group of business leaders in 2016 who opposed a North Carolina bathroom bill that Sorenson wrote “sanctions LGBT discrimination across that state.”