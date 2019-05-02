

Beyond Meat, the maker of meat substitutes, generated nearly $88 million in revenue last year, more than double what it earned in 2017, but has yet to turn a profit. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

California-based Beyond Meat will began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange Thursday, hitting the public sphere amid growing demand for meat-like vegetarian and vegan meal options.

The maker of plant-based beef and pork substitutes set an IPO price of $25, giving it a valuation of more than $1.4 billion.

The company generated nearly $88 million in revenue last year, more than double what it earned in 2017, but has yet to turn a profit. For the past two years, it has lost roughly $30 million.

Beyond Meat intends to use the IPO funding to invest in manufacturing, expand research and development and bolster marketing.

[How ‘plant-based’ rebranded vegan eating for the mainstream]

The company targets both vegans and those trying to reduce their meat intake, positioning its products within the $1.4 trillion meat industry. Its offerings include meat substitutes that can be cooked and those that simply need be defrosted. Pea protein is the main ingredient of Beyond Meat products, which are designed to replicate the taste and texture of animal-based foods.

“We are focused on continually improving our products so that they are, to the human sensory system, indistinguishable from their animal-based counterparts,” the company said in a recent filing with U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s foods, which are free of antibiotics and gluten, are sold at about 30,000 locations, mostly in the U.S. and Canada, according to the SEC filing. They’re sold at grocery stores, restaurants and food service outlets. Beyond Meat claims it distinguishes itself from old-style, soy-based meat substitutes and veggie burgers by delivering on taste.

[Burger King is rolling out a meatless Whopper. Can McDonald’s be far behind]

The company says it also is tapping into broader public awareness about personal health, animal welfare, climate change, and environmental conservation, considerations the plant-based brand believes it can capitalize on.

But the company’s reliance on pea protein is also a risk factor. Beyond Meat depends on a limited number of raw material suppliers, according to the SEC filing, which could hurt the business if those partners’ operations are delayed or disrupted. Intense market competition, a failure to develop new products and to expand its list of customers are also included among Beyond Meat’s business risks.

Later this year, the world’s largest meat producer, Tyson, is expected to release a line of animal-free products. Beyond Meat also faces competition from other plant-based companies like Impossible Foods, which is partnering with Burger King, and those developing meat products from animal cells, like Memphis Meats.