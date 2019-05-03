

Marriott chief executive Arne Sorenson (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Arne Sorenson, the chief executive of Marriott International, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will continue in his role while undergoing treatment, the company said Friday.

Sorenson, 60, has led Bethesda-based Marriott since 2012.

[Marriott to expand further into home-sharing]

In statement Friday, Sorenson said the stage two cancer was discovered early. He will begin chemotherapy next week and will likely have surgery toward the end of this year.

“It does not appear to have spread and the medical team — and I — are confident that we can realistically aim for a complete cure,” he said.

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to diagnose and has the highest mortality rate among all major cancers. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, 78, announced in March that he has stage four pancreatic cancer.

[Alex Trebek on his cancer: ‘My oncologist says I’m doing well, even though I don’t always feel it’]

Sorenson, who started his career as a lawyer at the firm Latham and Watkins, joined Marriott in 1996. He quickly rose up the company’s ranks and in 2012 became the first person outside of the Marriott family to run the company.

Marriott, which started as a root beer stand in Northwest Washington in 1927, has grown to become the world’s largest hotelier. The company has more than 30 brands of hotels, including the Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis and Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, and has been expanding its international reach in recent years. The company announced this week that it is starting a home-rental program in several countries, making it the first major hotelier to offer such services.

Read more:

Delta, Bain and the Financial Times pull out of ceremony honoring Brazil’s far-right president

Marriott dives into home-rental market to keep an edge on Airbnb

Your love of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons could be killing the retailer