Vice President Pence said Friday that the Federal Reserve should consider lowering interest rates, joining President Trump in a push to stimulate further expansion in the U.S. economy amid already robust growth and low unemployment numbers.

Appearing on CNBC, Pence said the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates because inflation remains low, running below the central bank’s target rate of 2 percent. The Fed usually raises interest rates to prevent the economy from overheating, but Pence suggested that was unnecessary.

“I think it might be time for us to consider lowering interest rates,” Pence said. “We are seeing jobs being created all over the country . . . [and that] should be an encouragement to every American and also to people that operate our monetary policies.”

The central bank said earlier this week it would not be changing interest rates, despite repeated calls from Trump to lower them below their current rates of just under 2.5 percent. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said earlier in the week that the Federal Reserve didn’t “see a strong case for moving in either direction,” resisting the calls from the White House.

Trump’s efforts to influence Federal Reserve policies have been set back recently, as two men he reportedly was planning to nominate to the Fed’s Board of Governors, commentator Stephen Moore and pizza magnate Herman Cain, dropped out amid opposition from Senate Republicans.

Pence defended the nominations, arguing that “the president is very interested in bringing fresh ideas to the Federal Reserve Board.”

During President Barack Obama’s tenure, the central bank kept lending cheap with very low interest rates to help the economy recover from the recession. At the time, many Republicans criticized the move, saying it risked spurring high inflation. Some economists have been similarly critical of the Trump administration’s efforts to keep interest rates artificially low.

“In another break with convention, the Trump economics team wants to put more coals on the fire with interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve,” said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist of MUFG Union Bank. “The current administration already pushed forward a tax cut when the economy didn’t need it, and now they are doubling down by putting pressure on Fed officials to cut interest rates to stoke the fires of growth to ensure the president’s reelection.”