

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index dived Monday after President Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods. (AP/AP)

U. S. markets tumbled Monday as global fears of a trade meltdown between the U.S. and China resurrected worries of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial plunged more than 450 points, or nearly 1.7 percent, at the start of trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq also shed at least 1.5 percent apiece. The market volatility follows a global sell-off that was ignited by a weekend tweet from President Trump threw a curve into trade negotiations with China.

The president threatened to increase tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on Friday, then follow up with a new 25 percent fee on all remaining Chinese imports “shortly” thereafter. The surprise move jeopardized talks as the two largest economies in the world appeared headed for a deal.

“There were bound to be some hiccups in the trade negotiations,” said Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management. “The president is negotiating the way he always negotiated, but he has a pretty good hand to play. We will get a deal with China. Until the ink is dry, strap in.”

The market volatility returned after a relatively peaceful first four months of the year that saw corporate earnings grow and the markets grow with them — with some touching all-time highs.

The S&P 500 is having one of its strongest years in memory, up 17.5 percent this year as of Friday’s close. On Monday morning, it was down more than 43 points, or nearly 1.5 percent.

The Dow is up 13.6 percent in the first four months and the Nasdaq has climbed a startling 23 percent, mostly on the back of the FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet.

“Investors are voting with their wallets and selling stocks,” said Washington investor Michael Farr. “Asian investors sold shares overnight and led the way lower for Europe. This volatile response could set the tone for an ugly week for stocks if the discourse between the two economic powers deteriorates further.”

In Asia, the Shanghai composite was down 5.6 percent and the Hong Kong Hang Seng was in the red 2.9 percent. Crude oil prices were dropping on worries that a U.S.-China trade war would slow growth and, with it, the consumption of oil. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate saw per-barrel prices drop 1.21 percent to $61.19. The world benchmark Brent Crude was down 0.69 percent to $70.36.