U.S. markets racked up steep declines Monday before clawing back, as global fears of a trade meltdown between the United States and China resurrected worries of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial plunged more than 450 points, or nearly 1.7 percent, at the start of trading. A hour later, though, it had pared its losses to 250 points, about 1 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also tecovered somewhat, and were down 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, as of mid-morning.

The market volatility follows a global sell-off ignited by a weekend tweet from President Trump that threw a curve into trade negotiations with China. The president threatened to increase tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on Friday, then follow up with a new 25 percent fee on all remaining Chinese imports “shortly” thereafter. The surprise move jeopardized talks as the two largest economies in the world appeared headed for a deal.

“There were bound to be some hiccups in the trade negotiations,” Nancy Tengler, of Tengler Wealth Management, said. “The president is negotiating the way he always negotiated, but he has a pretty good hand to play. We will get a deal with China. Until the ink is dry, strap in.”



China's benchmark Shanghai composite index tumbled Monday after President Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods. (AP/AP)

The market’s volatility arrived after a relatively peaceful first four months of the year that saw corporate earnings grow and the markets grow with them — with some touching all-time highs in recent days.

The S&P 500 is having one of its strongest years in memory, up 17.5 percent this year as of Friday’s close. The Dow saw 26 of its 30 components in the red, with Nike, Caterpillar and 3M were big laggards.

“Investors are scrambling,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “Pushback from China on the threat by the U.S. to raise trade penalties has resulted in a sharp reversal of the third-strongest year-to-date gain for the S&P 500.”

All 11 stock sectors were negative, with energy and telecommunication services in the black. Materials, information technology and industrials, which stand to be the hardest hit by trade friction with China, were among the biggest losers.

The Dow is up 13.6 percent in the first four months, and the Nasdaq has climbed a startling 23 percent, mostly on the back of the FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet.

“Investors are voting with their wallets and selling stocks,” Washington investor Michael Farr said. “Asian investors sold shares overnight and led the way lower for Europe. This volatile response could set the tone for an ugly week for stocks if the discourse between the two economic powers deteriorates further.”

In Asia, the Shanghai composite was down 5.6 percent and the Hong Kong Hang Seng was in the red 2.9 percent. Crude oil prices at first were down on worried that a U.S.-China trade war would slow growth and, with it, the consumption of oil. But then stabilized. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate saw per-barrel prices drop 21 cents to $61.73. The world benchmark Brent Crude was up a penny to $70.86

The U.S.-China talks weren’t the only source of tensions. The United States is deploying an aircraft carrier battle group and a bunch of bombers into the Persian Gulf to fend off any provocations from Iran. The White House has removed any exemptions on countries buying Iranian oil, and the Trump administration has said it wants to drive Iranian oil exports to zero.

Trump wants Iran to stop supporting terrorists, to halt missile development and to renegotiate parts of the international nuclear treaty that the United States withdrew from last year.

“Stocks sold off on Monday because the widely anticipated US-China trade deal seems to have hit a road block,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, in a report issued Monday. “In addition, tensions flared up in the Middle East between Israel and Gaza and between the US and Iran. Of the two developments, the second poses a greater risk to world order than the first.”

Yardeni said he expects the U.S. and China to settle their trade differences “sooner rather than later.”

“On the other hand, the differences between and Israelis and the Palestinians have been intractable for years and not likely to be resolved peacefully in the foreseeable future,” he wrote in his report. “ Similarly, Iran has aspirations in the Middle East that are anathema to U.S. interests in the region, including the annihilation of Israel.”