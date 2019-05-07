

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway's $10 billion investment allowed Occidental Petroleum to boost the cash portion of its $38 billion offer for Anadarko Petroleum without going to a shareholder vote. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Anadarko Petroleum says Occidental Petroleum’s cash-rich purchase offer is “a superior proposal” to the one it had with Chevron, raising the possibility of a public bidding war.

Anadarko’s board said Monday that it has informed the California-based oil giant of its intent to terminate their $33 billion deal. The notification starts a clock that gives Chevron four business days to respond or ask for an extension. Chevron now has until Friday to make a counter-offer, ask for an extension or walk away with a $1 billion breakup fee.

Chevron, which is one of the largest oil companies in the world and five times the size of Occidental by market capitalization, acknowledged receiving the notification and said in a statement that it had “no further comment at this time.”

On April 12, Houston-based Anadarko accepted a cash-and-stock bid that would have Chevron pay the equivalent of $65 per share. But Occidental countered several days later with a $38 billion offer; the equivalent of $76 a share, half in cash and half in stock. Chevron’s deal calls for 25 percent cash.

On Sunday, Occidental raised the percentage of cash in its offer to 78 percent, or $59 a share. Chevron so far has not budged from its proposal.

Occidental last weekend obtained $10 billion in financing from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire will own Oxy preferred shares that pay an 8 percent annual premium. The Buffett investment allowed Occidental to boost the cash portion of its offer without going to a shareholder vote.

Anadarko is prized for its shale-rich oil fields in the Permian Basin across west Texas and eastern New Mexico. Many analysts have called Chevron’s global assets, including deepwater drilling and liquefied natural gas, a better strategic fit for Anadarko. Their combination would have made Chevron the second-largest crude producer in the world, capable of churning out an estimated 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalents per day.