

U.S. stock markets continued to show high anxiety Tuesday after a volatile Monday amid simmering U.S.-China trade tensions. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Trade tensions riled stocks for the second day in a row as the Trump administration promised to make good on its threats to raise tariffs on Chinese imports beginning Friday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 400 points, nearly 1.5 percent late Tuesday morning. The Standard & Poor’s 500 retreated 1.5 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1.8 percent. All 11 S&P sectors were negative Tuesday.

All three major U.S. indexes had been near all-time highs last Friday, with the Dow up 12 percent on year. The S&P 500 is up more than 15 percent and the Nasdaq is ahead 20 percent in 2019.

Tuesday’s drop followed a feisty Monday that saw shares slide 471 points before rallying to finish the day down 66 points on news that a top Chinese trade official would be in Washington by the end of the week to lead the talks for his side.

But investors are still rattled.

“This is follow-through on the same concerns that hit the market yesterday,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. “Investors have thought some more about the risk of a no-deal with China, and they continue to back away from stocks until this issue is resolved one way or another.”

After markets closed on Monday, senior Trump administration officials accused the Chinese of “reneging” on commitments made earlier in trade talks. They reaffirmed their plan to raise tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods on Friday.

“Over the course of the last week or so, we have seen an erosion in commitments by China. I would say retreating from specific commitments that had already been made,” said Robert E. Lighthizer, the president’s chief trade negotiator. “That, in our view, is unacceptable.”

The market volatility has been ignited by weekend tweets from President Trump that shook up trade negotiations with China.

The president threatened to increase tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on Friday, then follow up with a new 25 percent fee on all remaining Chinese imports “shortly” thereafter. The surprise move jeopardized talks as the two largest economies in the world appeared headed for a deal.

Crude oil was down around 2 percent as the Trump administration continues to tighten the sanctions on Iran’s crude exports. U.S. benchmark west Texas Intermediate was down $1 to hover around $61, a drop of 1.7 percent.