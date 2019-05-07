

Kathy Kraninger, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, participates in a discussion at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington on April 17. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday proposed allowing debt collectors to call consumers seven times in a week as part of the first major update to industry rules in more than 40 years.

Under the proposal, after debt collectors talk to the consumer once, they would not be allowed to call again for another week.

The $11.5 billion industry, which has been anxiously awaiting the rules, is likely to balk at the cap. Industry officials have argued there is no evidence such limits would be helpful.

The proposal also clears the way for debt collectors to contact consumers through text and email, which the industry has been clamoring for. That technology was not contemplated under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in 1977, but some consumers and debt collectors prefer the ease of responding to an email on their own time to answering the phone, a senior CFPB official said.

There is no limit on how many times a debt collector can contact someone by text or email, though the consumers could tell them to stop.

The CFPB proposal also extends a prohibition on contacting consumers at work with an exception. If the consumer contacts the debt collector first through a work email, the company could continue to use that address.

The public will have 90 days to respond to the proposal before it is implemented.

The proposed rules are likely to set up a battle between debt collectors and consumer advocates. The CFPB received about 81,500 complaints about debt collectors in 2018, according to a report released in March, making the industry one of its most common sources of consumer complaints. And consumer advocates have been concerned the CFPB would not go far enough in addressing the industry’s problems.

The proposal comes as the CFPB undergoes a radical makeover under the Trump administration. The number of cases filed against financial companies has plummeted, and the bureau has started rolling back some regulations — particularly on payday lenders.

The bureau’s director, Kathy Kraninger, has laid out a business-friendly vision for the CFPB, including a focus on educating consumers to make better decisions and reducing “unwarranted” regulatory burdens.