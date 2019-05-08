

Walmart will stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products to shoppers under 21, making it the latest retailer to raise the minimum buying age amid government pressure.

The world’s largest retailer said Wednesday that it is also phasing out the sale of fruit- and dessert-flavored e-cigarettes at its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. The changes will take effect July 1.

“Preventing the sale of tobacco products to minors is critical,” John Scudder, Walmart’s chief ethics and compliance officer, wrote in a letter to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. “Even a single sale of a tobacco product to a minor is one too many.”

Earlier this year, the FDA threatened to fine several retailers, including Walmart, Kroger and Family Dollar, for illegally selling tobacco products to children under 18. The agency said its inspections found that 17 percent of Walmart stores had sold tobacco to minors since 2010.

“These illegal sales must stop,” the FDA said in a letter to Walmart on April 5. “Violating the law . . . and paying associated fines and penalties, should not simply be viewed as a cost of doing business.”

Walmart’s announcement comes two weeks after Walgreens took similar steps to raise the minimum age for tobacco products to 21. CVS stopped selling tobacco products in its stores in 2014.

