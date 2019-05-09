

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a rally at Burnett Park in Fort Worth on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Vernon Bryant/AP)

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will introduce legislation on Thursday to cap credit card interest rates at 15 percent, a steep reduction from current levels.

In an interview, Sanders, the Vermont senator running for the Democratic nomination for president, said that a decade after taxpayers bailed out big banks, the industry is taking advantage of the public by charging exorbitant rates. “Wall Street today makes tens of billions from people at outrageous interest rates,” he said.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will introduce the House version of the bill.

Under the legislation, in addition to an 15 percent federal cap on interest rates, states could establish their own lower limits.

The proposal is sure to meet stiff resistance from the banking industry, which brought in $113 billion in interest and fees from credit cards last year, up 35 percent since 2012, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

It also has little chance of passing the Senate, where Republicans hold the majority. “I am sure it will be criticized,” Sanders said of the legislation. “I have a radical idea, maybe Congress should stand up for ordinary people.”

The 15 percent cap would be the same as the one Congress imposed on credit unions in 1980, Sanders said. (The National Credit Union Administration, the industry’s regulator, raised that cap to 18 percent in 1987 and has repeatedly renewed it at that higher level.)

Credit card rates have recently reached a record high, according to Creditcards.com, which has been tracking the data since 2007. The median interest rate was 21.36 percent as of last week compared with 20.24 percent at about this point last year and 12.62 percent about 10 years ago, according to Creditcards.com, which compiles data from 100 popular cards.

Rates have been rising fastest for those with the lowest credit scores, said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst for Creditcards.com. “Issuers are taking an opportunity to charge people with lesser credit a bit more,” he said.

For borrowers with high credit scores the average rate was 17.73 percent as of last week compared with 16.71 percent about this time last year. For those with poor credit scores, the average is currently about 24.99 percent compared with 23.77 percent a year ago.

The difference in the increase is about 20 basis points higher for customers with a low credit score. A basis point is a common way to measure changes in percentages.

“It may not sound like that much, but that is just in one year,” Rossman said. And even small increases in rates can be crippling to a cash strapped borrower, he said. “It is the ultimate slap in the face when you’re already down.”

Those with low credit scores pose the greatest risks to credit card companies, who are being more cautious as they prepare for the next recession, said R.K. Hammer, who has consulted with the credit card industry for 30 years. Some have started closing inactive accounts or lowering credit limits for low credit score customers, said Hammer.

“Last time was ugly,” said Hammer, referring to the global financial crisis. “It is not surprising to me that a prudent bank would take prudent action to prepare.”