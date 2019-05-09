

Trader Ryan Falvey works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.The markets remain jittery as investors braced for a crucial phase in U.S.-China trade negotiations. (Richard Drew/AP)

Stocks continued their week-long turbulence Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average dropping more than 400 points on deepening concerns that a U.S.-China trade deal may be on the verge of collapse.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index retreated 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was 1.8 percent in the red in midmorning trading. Utilities was the only one of 11 S&P sectors in positive territory.

Asian stocks were down overnight, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 retreating nearly 1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 2.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite was feeling pressure too, sliding nearly 1.5 percent.

Europe was all red, led downward by France’s CAC 40 at a 1.9 percent drop. Germany’s DAX was down 1.75 percent and England’s FTSE 100 was off .95 percent.

Markets braced for a crucial phase in the negotiations between the United States and China. President Trump has said he will increase the amount of tariffs on Chinese goods starting early Friday.

Thursday night in Florida, Trump said China “broke the deal” in the ongoing trade talks. “They can’t do that, so they’ll be paying,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Panama City Beach.

All but one of the 30 Dow blue chips were in the red. Only Chevron was in positive territory. The California-based oil giant pocketed a $1 billion breakup fee after it dropped its pursuit of Anadarko Petroleum, allowing Occidental Petroleum a clear path to acquiring the shale-oil company.

“Lots of broken hearts today,” said analyst Jennifer Rowland of Edward Jones. “Chevron and Anadarko break up, and market is jittery about U.S. and China breaking up trade deal.”

Intel, Apple, Boeing and Caterpillar were among the hardest hit Dow stocks because of their exposure to the Chinese economy.

The sell-off was initially ignited by tweets last weekend from Trump, who threatened to increase tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on Friday. He also said a new 25 percent fee on all remaining Chinese imports would follow “shortly” thereafter. The surprise move jeopardized talks as the two largest economies in the world appeared headed for a deal.

After markets closed Monday, senior Trump administration officials accused Beijing of “reneging” on commitments made earlier in trade talks and reaffirmed their plan to raise tariffs.

Both sides were trying to repair the damage and conclude some sort of deal that is in the interest of the two biggest economies in the world.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to meet Lighthizer on Thursday, just hours before the higher levies kick in. The Chinese delegation is “coming to the U.S. to make a deal,” Trump tweeted. “We’ll see.”

The three major U.S. indexes had been near all-time highs last Friday, with the Dow up 12 percent for the year, the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent, and the Nasdaq ahead 20 percent.

Analysts said markets can get over this week’s bump and continue marching upward if trade peace is achieved.

“We continue to believe that in order for the S&P 500 to sustain new record highs we need a trade deal and stabilization in the global economy,” said Scott Wren of the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “Those two concepts are closely tied.”